Six Alabama Players Land on All-SEC Coaches Team

The Crimson Tide lead the league with four first team honorees.

Katie Windham

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) scores a touchdown against the Mercer Bears during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

The postseason accolades have started rolling in for the Crimson Tide. Six Alabama football players earned 2024 All-SEC honors by the league's coaches, including a league-high four on the first team.

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker, linebacker Jihaad Campbell, defensive back Malachi Moore and freshman wide receiver were named to the first team. Left tackle Kadyn Proctor was the only player on the second team with linebacker Deontae Lawson named to the third team.

Williams was the only true freshman to make the first team.

2024 All-SEC Coaches’ Football Team

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

RB
Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR
Ryan Williams, Alabama
Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE
Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL
Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Will Campbell, LSU
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Tate Ratledge, Georgia

C
Cooper Mays, Tennessee

AP
Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

Defense

DL
Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee*
Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss*

LB
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Whit Weeks, LSU

DB
Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Jahdae Barron, Texas

Special Teams

PK
Alex Raynor, Kentucky

P
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS
Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS
Peyton Woodring, Georgia

LS
Beau Gardner, Georgia

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB
Quinn Ewers, Texas

RB
Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

WR
Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn

TE
Gunnar Helm, Texas

OL
Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
Armand Membou, Missouri
Emery Jones Jr., LSU

C
Jared Wilson, Georgia

AP
Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL
Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Landon Jackson, Arkansas
R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
Johnny Walker Jr., Missouri*
Mykel Williams, Georgia*

LB
Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
Jalon Walker, Georgia
Chris “Pooh” Paul, Ole Miss

DB
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Will Lee III, Texas A&M
Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

Special Teams

PK
Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P
Jesse Mirco, Vanderbilt

RS
Martel Hight, Vanderbilt

KOS
Aeron Burrell, LSU

LS
Rocco Underwood, Florida

Third Team All-SEC

Offense

QB
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB
Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
Trevor Etienne, Georgia

WR
Tre Harris, Ole Miss
Kevin Coleman, Mississippi State

TE
Mason Taylor, LSU

OL
Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
Torricelli Simpkins III, South Carolina
Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

C
Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP
Davon Booth, Mississippi State

Defense

DL
Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
JJ Pegues, Ole Miss*
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M*
Deone Walker, Kentucky*

LB
Chaz Chambliss, Georgia
Deontae Lawson, Alabama
Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas

DB
Daylen Everette, Georgia
Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Dan Jackson, Georgia

Special Teams

PK
Brock Taylor, Vanderbilt

P
Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS
Zavion Thomas, LSU

KOS
Josh Turbyville, Tennessee

LS
Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

(* - Ties)

