South Carolina Head Coach Thinks 'The World' of Alabama QB Ty Simpson
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has shown growth, it seems, in every game throughout the first half of the college football season.
The redshirt junior is currently in his first year as the starter after waiting his turn for three years on the Crimson Tide's sideline. Simpson has certainly made the most of it, as he's skyrocketing his stock for the 2026 NFL Draft every week, and he's also rising in the Heisman Trophy odds with each win as well.
Simpson and Alabama will face South Carolina on the road on Saturday. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has been enamored with the Crimson Tide quarterback's abilities, as Alabama most recently became just the fourth team in SEC history to defeat four consecutive ranked opponents, and UA is the first-ever program in the conference to accomplish this feat without any open dates.
“I texted [Simpson's] dad (UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson) a couple nights ago, sitting there and watching their offense on tape," Beamer said during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "Some of the throws Ty has made this season, they’re as good of throws as I have seen in a long time.
"Whether it be clutch plays on that fourth down against Missouri where they’ve got great coverage and he makes a heck of a throw, or some of the pressure he was under at times against Tennessee the other night, he’s able to sit in the pocket when Tennessee has great coverage on a receiver and Ty literally puts the ball where only the receiver can catch it. It’s literally like the perfect throw when he’s under duress.
"To say that he’s hot right now is an understatement, and that’ll be a challenge for us. I think the world of him as a young man, and I think the world of his family also.”
As the quotes above suggest, Beamer is perplexed by Simpson's calmness and poise in the clutch and under pressure.
The Gamecocks are 3-4 this season, despite being ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP Top 25. That said, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer believes that Beamer and company have the home environment to cause upsets, and execution in critical moments will be the key to success against South Carolina.
"A critical moment doesn't always mean the fourth quarter, it could be at the end of the second quarter, getting a stop, finding a way to put it in the end zone yourself, as the clock is running out," DeBoer said on Monday. "So be great in those critical moments. There are different things for different sides of the ball — staying on the field offensively, converting and making them line up and play another snap defensively.
"I really feel like when our fight is there as a team, with the experience that we've been through, it's added to resiliency, it's added to a belief, it's to a consistency and a toughness, again, mental, physical and emotional, that our team really is counting on each other to get the job done."