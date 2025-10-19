How to Watch Alabama Football's First Trip to South Carolina Since 2019
Alabama football has not played a game at South Carolina since 2019, when Nick Saban and Will Muschamp were the respective programs' head coaches. That will change this Saturday, when the Gamecocks get another shot at the Crimson Tide after a close game on Saban Field last fall.
Full broadcast information for the upcoming game, which will be just the fourth meeting on the field between these schools since 2010, is published below. The Crimson Tide won the 2019 matchup 47-23.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina
Who: Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) vs. South Carolina (3-4, 1-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, October 25
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
TV and kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
SiriusXM: Home 84, Away 191
Series: Alabama leads, 12-4
Last meeting: The Crimson Tide narrowly escaped a scare from the Gamecocks on October 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa. South Carolina had the ball on the final play of the game, but Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson intercepted LaNorris Sellers to seal a 27-25 win.
Last time out, Alabama: Alabama defeated Tennessee 37-20 on October 18 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, taking revenge for the Volunteers' 2024 Third Saturday in October victory. The win was the Crimson Tide's sixth straight and fourth in a row against a ranked team.
Last time out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks lost 26-7 at home to Oklahoma, dropping their second straight contest and suffering their fourth loss in five games. South Carolina's unrelenting schedule presented two ranked opponents before Alabama, and the team lost both matchups.
