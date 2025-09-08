Strong Week Of Practice Catalyst For Alabama's Offensive Dominance Against ULM
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football's 73-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe was a much-needed statement for a Crimson Tide team that was reeling following its season-opening loss to Florida State. The Crimson Tide evidently had a very strong week of practice following the defeat in Tallahassee, with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb saying that the team showed a new level of intensity.
"The biggest step forward was honestly the week of practice they had," Grubb said. "I literally showed them on Sunday, we got all the information from the strength staff from a physical output, and I just showed them that they practiced hard. It showed. I thought that was something cool to show them, and it was good to back it up with a little bit of science. And then you watch the game tape and they played inspired, so we're hoping to keep that up."
The sentiment is backed up by head coach Kalen DeBoer, who highlighted the focus of his team heading into last Saturday's game.
"Guys did a good job of taking everything we worked on during the week and transferring the game plan over to the game," DeBoer said. "I think that we focused on us and focused on our preparation. The week one to week two improvements that you expect to have, that we needed to have, they did a nice job. That's across the board."
While Saturday’s rout did not erase the sting of the season-opening loss, it may have helped to reestablish Alabama’s identity. The renewed focus in practice will need to continue to translate onto the field this week against Wisconsin as the Crimson Tide looks to build momentum heading into its SEC opener against Georgia at the end of the month.