No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU: Game Central Rundown

BATON ROUGE, La. — A season-defining game has arrived.

With a win over LSU today, Alabama will maintain its top-five ranking and have a clear path to the College Football Playoff. A loss, and the Crimson Tide is on the bubble with three losses and an uncertain path forward.

The teams are set for their final annual matchup due to the SEC's decision not to preserve the game as an annual rivalry. The stage is set for what may very well prove to be one of the most impactful games of the season. Here's all the info you need for the Saturday:

Alabama at LSU Game Information

Who: No. 5 Alabama (6-2, 4-2 SEC) at No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

Weather: Inclement weather should not be a factor. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s around kickoff, and drop into the 60s as the sun goes down in the second half.

Game Captains: Bray Hubbard, Zabien Brown, Ryan Coleman-Williams

Series history: Alabama leads 58-27-5

Current streak: Alabama has won the last three meetings (2023 was its last loss)

Last meeting: Alabama won 20-9 in Tuscaloosa last November in the first game of LSU's post-Brian Kelly era. Ty Simpson threw for 277 yards and a touchdown. Lotzeir Brooks set a then-career high with 67 receiving yards, and Yhonzae Pierre recorded two sacks.

How to Watch, Listen to Alabama at LSU

TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: 84 (Home), 82 (Away)

Betting Odds for Alabama at LSU

Spread: LSU -5.5

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Over/Under: 52.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

This will be updated throughout the game

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Alabama at LSU

LSU ranks second in the nation in sacks, with 34 through eight games. Alabama has given up just shy of three sacks per game. Can the Crimson Tide keep Keelon Russell on his feet? Tackles Jackson Lloyd and Jayvin James have their work cut out for them. Meanwhile, center Racin Delgatty is probable to play, a much-needed boost for a run game that has stagnated. How Alabama's offensive line performs against the Tigers' defensive front is likely to dictate the game.

Russell struggled mightily in his last road test, three weeks ago, against Tennessee. He cleared 300 yards the next week in a win over Texas A&M, a confidence-builder heading into the bye week. Can the sophomore look like the Heisman favorite he was viewed as a month ago?

Alabama's secondary has been boom-or-bust. Soft coverage, chunk plays allowed left and right, but also enough forced turnovers to salvage it. LSU QB Sam Leavit has been surgical. Can Alabama force him into a game-altering mistake?

Depth Chart: Alabama at LSU

Alabama Depth Chart

Offense

Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla

Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR AK Dear (questiomable), (EJ Crowell is questionable)

WR (Z): Rico Scott, Noah Rogers

WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams (probable), Derek Meadows, Cederian Morgan

Derek Meadows, Cederian Morgan WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson

TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutter

LT: Jackson Lloyd, Nick Brooks

LG: Mal Waldrep Jr., Kaden Strayhorn, Ethan Fields, (Starter William Sanders is questionable)

C: Racin Delagatty (probable), (Backup Casey Poe is out)

RG: Michael Carroll, Kaden Strayhorn

RT: Jayvin James, Tyrell Miller

Defense

Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry

NT: Terrance Green (probable) , London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga

, London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill

Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Hill, Jah-Marien Latham

Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.

Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin

CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Zyan Gibson

CB: Carmelo O'Neal (Starter Zabien Brown is questionable)

FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey

SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor

Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Special Teams

Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty

Holder: Alex Asparuhov

Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green

Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier

Punt Return: Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott (Ryan Coleman-Williams is probable)

Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.

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