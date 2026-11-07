No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU: Game Central Rundown
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BATON ROUGE, La. — A season-defining game has arrived.
With a win over LSU today, Alabama will maintain its top-five ranking and have a clear path to the College Football Playoff. A loss, and the Crimson Tide is on the bubble with three losses and an uncertain path forward.
The teams are set for their final annual matchup due to the SEC's decision not to preserve the game as an annual rivalry. The stage is set for what may very well prove to be one of the most impactful games of the season. Here's all the info you need for the Saturday:
Alabama at LSU Game Information
Who: No. 5 Alabama (6-2, 4-2 SEC) at No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.
Weather: Inclement weather should not be a factor. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s around kickoff, and drop into the 60s as the sun goes down in the second half.
Game Captains: Bray Hubbard, Zabien Brown, Ryan Coleman-Williams
Series history: Alabama leads 58-27-5
Current streak: Alabama has won the last three meetings (2023 was its last loss)
Last meeting: Alabama won 20-9 in Tuscaloosa last November in the first game of LSU's post-Brian Kelly era. Ty Simpson threw for 277 yards and a touchdown. Lotzeir Brooks set a then-career high with 67 receiving yards, and Yhonzae Pierre recorded two sacks.
How to Watch, Listen to Alabama at LSU
TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)
SiriusXM: 84 (Home), 82 (Away)
Betting Odds for Alabama at LSU
Spread: LSU -5.5
Over/Under: 52.5 points
This will be updated throughout the game
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Alabama at LSU
- LSU ranks second in the nation in sacks, with 34 through eight games. Alabama has given up just shy of three sacks per game. Can the Crimson Tide keep Keelon Russell on his feet? Tackles Jackson Lloyd and Jayvin James have their work cut out for them. Meanwhile, center Racin Delgatty is probable to play, a much-needed boost for a run game that has stagnated. How Alabama's offensive line performs against the Tigers' defensive front is likely to dictate the game.
- Russell struggled mightily in his last road test, three weeks ago, against Tennessee. He cleared 300 yards the next week in a win over Texas A&M, a confidence-builder heading into the bye week. Can the sophomore look like the Heisman favorite he was viewed as a month ago?
- Alabama's secondary has been boom-or-bust. Soft coverage, chunk plays allowed left and right, but also enough forced turnovers to salvage it. LSU QB Sam Leavit has been surgical. Can Alabama force him into a game-altering mistake?
Depth Chart: Alabama at LSU
Alabama Depth Chart
Offense
- Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla
- Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR AK Dear (questiomable), (EJ Crowell is questionable)
- WR (Z): Rico Scott, Noah Rogers
- WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams (probable), Derek Meadows, Cederian Morgan
- WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson
- TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.
- TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutter
- LT: Jackson Lloyd, Nick Brooks
- LG: Mal Waldrep Jr., Kaden Strayhorn, Ethan Fields, (Starter William Sanders is questionable)
- C: Racin Delagatty (probable), (Backup Casey Poe is out)
- RG: Michael Carroll, Kaden Strayhorn
- RT: Jayvin James, Tyrell Miller
Defense
- Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry
- NT: Terrance Green (probable), London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga
- DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill
- Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Hill, Jah-Marien Latham
- Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.
- Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin
- CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Zyan Gibson
- CB: Carmelo O'Neal (Starter Zabien Brown is questionable)
- FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey
- SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor
- Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Special Teams
- Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty
- Holder: Alex Asparuhov
- Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green
- Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier
- Punt Return: Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott (Ryan Coleman-Williams is probable)
- Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.