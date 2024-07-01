Texas Head Coach, Former Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian Opens up About Joining SEC
As of Monday morning, Texas and Oklahoma have been officially welcomed into the Southeastern Conference after migrating from the Big 12.
It's no secret that SEC football is the powerhouse of the sport as it has led all other conferences in NFL draft picks for 18 consecutive years.
Texas head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is very aware of the differences between the SEC and all other conferences and that it will be a challenge earning a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff format because of it.
"We need to build a team that come January can beat Alabama, LSU and Georgia, and I'd throw in Ohio State and Clemson, too, because those are the teams that in some shape or form are in the playoff just about every year," Sarkisian said, per ESPN's Chris Low.
Sarkisian and Texas finished with an 11-1 record last regular season, including a 34-24 victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Longhorns won the Big 12 Championship over Texas Tech but their season ended one game later in the prestigious College Football Playoff against 2-seeded Washington.
Although an SEC team didn't win it all this past season as Michigan of the Big Ten was the victor, Sarkisian understands that depth all over the field is a key reason why a member of the SEC has been named the national champions in the CFP era more than any other conference.
The school that's won the most CFP national championships is Alabama, which Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator for in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Sarkisian believes depth in the front five, among other positions, during his time in Tuscaloosa was a main factor in the Crimson Tide's success and he related that to his Texas team for the upcoming season.
"I think back to that offensive line we had at Alabama in 2020," Sarkisian said. "We had great skill people, too, but having the guys we had up front, the number of them, was something you just don't see very often. I know that's where we have worked so diligently (at Texas). It wasn't so much the defensive line when I got (at Texas), but the offensive line. We had to do a complete makeover."
Alabama fans were in a state of massive confusion early last season, as after falling to Texas in Week 2, the Tide came away with a rugged 17-3 win over USF in Week 3 despite being 34.5-point favorites. However, Alabama figured things out and landed the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff. Sarkisian opened up about how teams in the SEC only get better as the season rolls on, which adds to the challenge.
"We can't get enamored with just building a team to win the Big 12," Sarkisian said. "We're going to have to build a team that can take down Alabama in January. I'm not talking September, but in January be equipped to beat those teams you're going to have to beat to win a national championship."