The Alabama Fan's Rooting Guide for Week 11 of the College Football Season

This series has gotten a whole lot less important in the wake of Alabama's 31-13 win over LSU. Instead of moving right into the heart of the bubble, the No. 3 Crimson Tide is in a prime spot to get a first-round bye. It would take nothing short of a disaster for Kalen DeBoer's squad to miss the playoff.

But the beauty and horror of sports is that disasters happen. We're going to cover all of the bases in this week's rooting guide, looking at the results that would both improve Alabama's seeding if the Tide keeps winning and kills off competition on the bubble if a third loss occurs.

We'll also monitor the SEC Championship Game. This article operates under the assumption that Alabama wants to go to Atlanta, which SHOULD NOT be an unpopular take.

NOTE — This is entirely based on College Football Playoff and SEC Championship implications. I understand the idea of "rooting" for some of the teams in this article may seem ridiculous to some Alabama fans. Welcome to the new age of college football.

The Essentials

No. 1 Georgia (8-1) over No. 22 Missouri (6-3)

Roll Bulldogs! Alabama wants Georgia to make another statement in this football game. The Crimson Tide will very likely get its chance to avenge the loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, and a win would likely allow Alabama to backdoor its way into the No. 1 overall seed.

No. 21 LSU (6-3) over No. 6 Texas (7-2)

What does the committee do in the following scenario?

Texas and Alabama both win out, finishing the season at 10-2

Alabama goes to the SEC Championship Game and loses to Georgia

It's very likely that Texas would take the Crimson Tide's top-four spot in this scenario, forcing Alabama to play in the opening round.

Alabama would also lose a top-25 win, as LSU would drop out of the rankings with a fourth loss. The alternative is three top-25 wins and a Texas team that's out of the picture. This is a very significant football game.

No. 11 Kentucky (7-2) over Florida (5-4)

No-brainer here. Kentucky needs to right the ship to ensure that Alabama's 45-17 road win continues to hold value. A second straight Wildcats' loss drops Kentucky out of serious playoff contention and significantly weakens the September victory.

Texas A&M (4-5) over No. 8 Tennessee (7-2)

Tennessee is the biggest obstacle to Alabama going to the SEC Championship Game. Alabama can afford for a two-loss Volunteers team to drop a third game, especially one against a team the Crimson Tide has already beaten. It's unlikely that Marcel Reed and the dysfunction Aggies' offense can win this, even in College Station, but it would be huge for Alabama.

Resume Boosters

No. 17 South Carolina (6-3) over Arkansas (3-6)

Shane Beamer on the road against a team he has no business losing to?

Yeah, this has all the makings of a trap game.

Alabama needs the Gamecocks to keep winning, and they absolutely should be able to take care of business against the Razorbacks, but I have a sneaking suspicion that this one could get weird.

Florida State (4-5) over Pittsburgh (6-3)

Don't look now, but Florida State could ... actually become a quality win? The Seminoles just beat Boston College for their first road win in two years on the heels of firing Mike Norvell.

Pittsburgh has been a solid team all year, briefly making an appearance in the Top 25. A Seminoles' win would push the team to the brink of bowl eligibility with a matchup with NC State looming. The best-case scenario would then include an upset over Florida to end the season, placing Florida State at 7-5 with a quality SEC win.

It's unlikely, but worth noting.

Top-Four Insurance

Duke (7-2) over No. 7 Miami (8-1)

The Hurricanes could likely still leapfrog Alabama if they run the table and beat a one-loss Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game. A loss here would kill off the chances of that happening, while also effectively ending the ACC's chances of being a two-bid league.

No. 23 Arizona over No. 2 Utah (9-0)

Arizona's only two losses are to BYU and Texas Tech, and neither of them was lopsided. If the Wildcats can hand the Utes their first loss of the year, they would suddenly have one of the more intriguing two-loss resumes in the nation.

More significant for Alabama, the Crimson Tide would slide into the No. 2 spot. This is a very losable game for Utah, and one that should be monitored closely.

Illinois (6-3) over No. 4 UCLA (9-0)

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This is a losable game for the Bruins. Alabama would not have to look over its shoulder if the perfect season were to be derailed.

Disaster Insurance

The following results will only hold relevance if Alabama loses to Vanderbilt, Chattanooga, or Auburn:

SMU (7-2) over No. 13 Wake Forest (8-1)

Wake Forest has not played all that tough a schedule, but which of these two teams would the committee put in the playoff?

11-2 Wake Forest, with a close loss in the ACC Championship Game

9-3 Alabama

We saw it play out in 2024, when the committee chose SMU over the Crimson Tide. This year's SMU team is competent and very capable of pulling off this upset.

Big 12 Chaos

Okay, now back to the Big 12. We've already discussed Utah because of the Utes' No. 2 ranking. There are a number of games that could prove consequential if Alabama loses a third game. Here's a look at all of the teams still alive in the playoff race, including the potential three-loss bid thieves.

Big 12 Standings | Google

No. 25 Oklahoma State (6-3) over No. 12 Texas Tech (8-1)

A Texas Tech loss here would eliminate the Red Raiders from at-large contention. Everyone on the bubble is pulling for Drew Mestemaker & Co.

Colorado (3-6) over No. 14 Houston (7-2)

Deion Sanders may need this win to save his job. It doesn't appear likely for his six-loss Buffaloes, but hey, you never know. Houston has been one of the quieter two-loss teams in the nation, but there's probably an at-large spot for the Cougars if they run the table.

Baylor (6-3) over No. 10 BYU (7-2)

Get familiar with Baylor.

The Bears have an atrocious final three weeks: BYU, Texas Tech, and then Houston. If they win those three games with an interim head coach, I think it's only right to put this team in the playoff purely by virtue of how impressive that would be. Who knows, maybe DJ Lagway has turned a corner.

BYU is an interesting case right now. The Cougars likely will not play in the Big 12 Championship game, meaning they could win out and earn an at-large bid. The conference's dream is as follows:

BYU wins out, does not play in the championship

Texas Tech and Utah win out, and Tech beats the Utes in the championship game

12-1 Texas Tech, 12-1 Utah, and 10-2 BYU all make the playoff

A three-bid Big 12 would spell disaster for the entire bubble.

Big 10 Chaos

We already discussed UCLA. Here's the rest of the conference:

Big 10 Standings | Google

No. 9 Indiana over No. 18 USC

The Big 10 looks like a two-bid league right now. USC beating Indiana could completely change that. The Hoosiers would then be in line to compete for an at-large bid as a two-loss team that wouldn't play in the conference championship game.

Purdue (3-6) over No. 15 Iowa (7-2)

Iowa has been unimpressive thus far and has no real opportunities to change that. The Hawkeyes likely need chaos in front of them on the bubble or an Indiana loss to make the championship and earn an automatic bid. A loss to the Boilermakers kills their season.

Northwestern (6-3) over No. 20 Ohio State (6-3), Michigan (5-4) over No. 16 Oregon (6-3)

Northwestern and Michigan are both out of the conference championship race with three Big 10 losses. Ohio State and Oregon aren't, as they both suffered one out-of-conference loss.

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