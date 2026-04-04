The Alabama Wide Receiver Who 'Stood Out the Most' in Second Spring Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's wide receivers room has a major question.

It's all but certain that junior Ryan Coleman-Williams and sophomore Lotzeir Brooks will be starting in Week 1, but who takes that third spot? Redshirt sophomore Rico Scott is the longest tenured member of the Crimson Tide among the other WR3 candidates, but freshman Cederian Morgan and sophomore Derek Meadows could also make some noise.

That said, NC State transfer Noah Rogers is another potential option to be a starter on Saturdays. Alabama held its second spring scrimmage on Friday, and when asked which wide receiver truly shined, head coach Kalen DeBoer was quick to mention the redshirt junior.

"Noah has been consistent," DeBoer said. "He had a couple of nice catches and made some big plays. I thought he was there when needed to. Even just sometimes short ones where you've got to move the chains, maybe it's not just a complete natural catch, he'd probably be the one that stood out the most."

Rogers finished his redshirt sophomore year with the Wolfpack totaling 33 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. In 2024, he logged very similar numbers: 35 receptions for 478 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. Rogers now has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 2023 four-star prospect started his collegiate career at Ohio State, but he transferred to the Wolfpack after only seeing time in four games. The Rolesville, N.C., native was ranked as the No. 40 overall recruit, the No. 8 wide receiver and the No. 2 player in the state.

"He's definitely another speed guy," Coleman-Williams said of Rogers on March 12. "He is eating up a lot of grass day in and day out. It's good to have threats on all sides of the field, and I'm just super proud of the work that he's put in so far and I know he's going to keep going."

After commending Rogers, DeBoer discussed a couple of other receivers who have stood out during the scrimmages — all of whom have already been mentioned in this article.

"Ryan [Coleman-Williams] had a great scrimmage last week," DeBoer said. "Derek Meadows has had some big plays throughout the whole spring. He didn't have really as many plays today.

"And then Lotzeir [Brooks] is just continuing to do probably the same things that you saw him doing in the second half of the season. He's part of the offense. So he's a very versatile guy. Can do things both down the field and short."

Alabama's 2026 Wide Receivers:

Lotzeir Brooks, sophomore

MJ Chirgwin, redshirt senior (former walk-on)

Tyler Henderson, junior- JUCO transfer

Maurice Mathis, freshman

Derek Meadows, sophomore

Cederian Morgan, freshman

Noah Rogers, redshirt junior- NC State transfer

Rico Scott, redshirt sophomore

Ryan Williams, junior

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