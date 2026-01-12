Alabama Adds Former NC State Wide Receiver From Transfer Portal

Alabama has landed former NC State wide receiver Noah Rogers from the transfer portal on Monday, per 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Rogers finished his redshirt sophomore year with 33 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. In 2024, he logged very similar numbers: 35 receptions for 478 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. Rogers now has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 2023 four-star prospect started his collegiate career at Ohio State, but he transferred to the Wolfpack after only seeing time in four games. The Rolesville, N.C., native was ranked as the No. 40 overall recruit, the No. 8 wide receiver and the No. 2 player in the state.

NC State has been associated with the University of Alabama lately, as former Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers committed to the Crimson Tide on Jan. 5, but on Sunday, he changed his mind and announced his next chapter at Texas.

Rogers is one of nine incoming transfers for the Crimson Tide, joining former Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford, former USC defensive lineman Devan Thompkins, former Mercer defensive back Carmelo O'Neal, former Michigan offensive linemen Kaden Strayhorn and Ty Haywood, former Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson, former Mississippi State defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones and former Marshall kicker Lorcan Quinn.

Alabama is now up to six wide receivers for the 2026 season: Ryan Williams, Lotzeir Brooks, Rico Scott, Derek Meadows, true freshman Cederian Morgan and now Noah Rogers.

This position group hasn't exactly been the Crimson Tide's friend lately, as five receivers from this season have entered the transfer portal: Isaiah Horton (transferred Texas A&M), Jaylen Mbakwe (Georgia Tech), Cole Adams (Vanderbilt), Jalen Hale (SMU) and Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton. Additionally, Germie Bernard, Alabama's leading wide receiver this season, exhausted his collegiate eligibility and now eyes the 2026 NFL Draft.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2, and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

This story will be updated.

