Grading Ryan Grubb, New OL Coach and Bama Basketball on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and his former team making it to the Super Bowl, Alabama's new offensive line coach, and Alabama basketball's next SEC game against Missouri.

The program begins with Alabama offensive coordinator as we evaluate how Ryan Grubb did in his first season calling the Crimson Tide offense in light of his prior team, the Seattle Seahawks, making the Super Bowl. How did the Seahawks offense improve this season? Did Grubb do a good job in Tuscaloosa considering the offense's inability to run the football?

Next we update and discuss Alabama's move in the offensive line room as Kalen DeBoer hired Adrian Klemm to take over up front. Can Klemm get the most out of the incoming transfers? Is he the final move DeBoer will make in the offensive line room?

The program shifts gears and moves to basketball as we discuss tonight's basketball game against the Missouri Tigers. Alabama is projected to win, but is still battling injuries. Can the Crimson Tide get its offense going beyond Labaron Philon? Can Alabama win a rebounding battle against an older, bigger team?

The conversation settles with Charles Bediako's latest development. We discuss the judge extending the temporary restraining order, what it means on the court and if Bediako's case is similar to the other players with professional experience.

