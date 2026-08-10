The Receivers Who Have 'Stood Out Quite a Bit' to Alabama OC Ryan Grubb

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama's top-two options at receiver heading into the 2026 season are pretty obvious: Ryan Coleman-Williams and Lotzeir Brooks. Coleman-Williams has been a starter for two seasons already, and Brooks saw significant playing time as a true freshman last year.

The picture at wide receiver gets a little cloudier after that. After five practices in fall camp, there are two names at the position standing out to offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb: junior Rico Scott and sophomore Derek Meadows.

"I think Rico and Derek Meadows are growing every day," Grubb said after Monday's practice. "I thought Rico had a really good day today. Derek’s been showing up every day. Derek might be one of the hardest workers on the team, both in the classroom and one the field. Is a guy that, just like any young player, sometimes they stay down when the plays are down and struggle to get back up there, and now I’ve just seen Derek just fight right back right away. Been really impressed. Those two guys have stood out quite a bit."

Scott scored a touchdown in Alabama's season opener against Florida State in 2025, finishing the game with two cathces for 19 yards but then only had nine other catches the entire rest of the season. He told BamaCentral that last season was a learning experience, and watching Germie Bernard taught him to be more detail-oriented.

"As far as the scheme, I feel like I've got a better grasp on what’s going on at all times," Scott said. "I definitely wouldn’t use comfortable as a word as far as just me and just my situation because I’m trying to constantly improve. I haven’t done anything since I got here. I’m definitely not comfortable, I guess I would say.

“The system’s been great. I’ve gotten to learn from a lot of different guys. With this being my third season, I have a better grasp of the things we’re trying to accomplish on the field.”

Scott said one of his biggest assets at wide receiver is what he can do once he can get the ball in his hands. The speedy wide receiver consistently clocks in as one of the fastest players of the team. However, he said he's willing to do whatever the team needs him to do this season.

"Rico Scott, he can do it all," Brooks said. "He's fast, strong. I think he's gonna have a great season."

Meadows saw significant playing time as a true freshman last season, playing in 12 games with one start. He did not record any catches, but that is bound to change in 2026.

Grubb also broughout up true freshman wide receiver Cederian Morgan, who is expected to be one of the biggest impact freshman on the team.

"Cederian for a young guy, you know, he’s still learning, but he’s making a lot of plays as well," Grubb said.

Alabama's young wide receivers will have an opportunity to move up the depth chart with the first scrimmage of fall this Thursday.

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