The Saban 250: 10 Alabama Special-Teams Players to Remember
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Take a moment and think back to the last time that you saw an Alabama Crimson Tide long-snapper send a ball sailing, or had a really bad snap. Those saved by the holder don’t really count because that’s part of his job on the play, to make things go as smoothly as possible even when he needs to field a snap like a baseball infielder.
You may need a while to think of one. Most of the Crimson Tide’s long-snappers have all but had flawless records of late, while bringing the term “specialist” to the highest level. Many former Alabama long-snappers have gone on to play at the next level even though it can be the scarcest job in the NFL (think of it, there are 32 teams and each often has only one long-snapper. Openings don’t happen that often, and good long-snappers can have careers go double digits in years as long as they keep hitting the mark).
Which brings us to a funny story about Brian Selman, Alabama’s long-snapper when Nick Saban took over in 2007. Nowadays long-snappers often get specialized training and attend camps. Plus, there’s now even a national honor for the position’s player of the year (the Patrick Mannelly Award).
Selman? His only experience as a long-snapper was one season at Vestavia Hills High School, just outside of Birmingham. After arriving at the University of Alabama on an academic scholarship, he tried out as a walk-on and was the backup in 2006 before taking over as the starter during Nick Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa.
In 2009, Selman was in the final season of this collegiate career and still perfect on snaps with the Crimson Tide. That was until Sept. 12, 2009, when on third-and-9 at the Alabama 18 against Florida International, and the Crimson Tide up only 26-14, he suddenly sent the ball over punter P.J. Fitzgerald’s head. A horrified Selman looked completely stunned, and the play being blown dead only added to the initial confusion.
The Golden Panthers (they’ve since ditched the golden part and are just called the Panthers), were offside. Five yards were marched off. Selman hit the subsequent snap with Fitzgerald getting off a 40-yard punt, and Alabama scored touchdowns on its final two possessions to win going away, 40-14.
The longshot Sleman finished his career without a missed snap. His final game was the national title win against Texas.
“For it to end up in the Rose Bowl, winning the national championship is certainly surreal to me,” Selman said at the time.
10 Special-Teams Players Not to Forget ...
The Saban 250 includes 50 players who many not have had the strongest statistics for the Crimson Tide, including 20 on offense, 20 on defense, and these 10 on special teams:
Joseph Bulovas, K, 2018-19
He didn’t finish his career at Alabama, but over 26 games made 22 field goals and finished third on the season all-time list for most extra points (and sixth career). His 75 point-after kicks made set an Alabama record in 2018, and his 117 totals points averaged 7.8 per game. Totaled 83 points as a sophomore, while his 78 kickoffs for 4,091 yards averaged 52.4 yards
Cade Foster, K, 2010-13
With a strong leg, Nick Saban often used him on kickoffs and field-goal attempts of 44 yards or longer. As a senior he was 60-for-60 on extra points, and 12 of 17 on field goals, resulting in 96 points. What we especially liked was the former linebacker made nine special-team tackles and forced a fumble
Kneeland Hibbett, LS, 2021-23*
• 2023 All-SEC
Walked on to the Crimson Tide in 2021, and hasn’t been credited with a missed snap yet. Last season was named to the Mannelly Award Watch List, presented since 2019 to the nation's top long snapper. Had a fumble recovery against Auburn in 2022
Cole Mazza, LS, 2013-16
Four-year starter for the Crimson Tide who never had a missed snap in 165 opportunities as a senior, 151 as a junior, 142 as a sophomore and 125 as a freshman (583 total). The closest thing to a blemish was missing two games due to an injury
Andy Pappanastos, K, 2016-17
The transfer from Ole Miss had to wait a year before taking over kicking duties, but posted 110 points to rank seventh in single-season scoring by a kicker. He finished 18-for-25 (72.0 percent) on field goal attempts and a perfect 56 of 56 on PATs as a senior
Ty Perine, P, 2019
From 2018-20, Alabama kept trying various punters, when the walk-on stepped up and may have been the surprise of the 2019 season. Taking over midway through the Tennessee rivalry game, he punted 13 times for 581 yards down the stretch, averaging 44.7 yards per boot with three punts of 50-plus yards. He was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team by league coaches
Chris Rogers, DB, 2007-09
Our wild-card selection. The holdover defensive back from the previous coach played four season and was credited with 43 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. However, the only time he reached the end zone was off a blocked kick against Tulane in 2008
Brian Selman, LS, 2007-09
Three-year starter. In four seasons, he connected on nearly 400 snaps without a miss. Also credited with two career tackles and recovered a fumble against Virginia Tech.
Jeremy Shelley, K, 2010-12
Famously made all five field goals attempted in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game against LSU, of 23, 34, 41, 35 and 44 yards. Finished career with 44 field goals made on 55 attempts, and 172 point-after attempts. Made all 11 field goals and 69 extra points attempted in 2012, which earned him the Vlade Award as the nation’s most accurate kicker
Carson Tinker, LS, 2010-12
Walk-on who was awarded a scholarship in 2012. Appeared in 38 games over four seasons. Accepted the 2011 Disney Wild World of Sports Spirit Award on behalf of the entire Crimson Tide team in recognition for the collective effort in the helping Tuscaloosa in the aftermath of the tornado
Next up: The countdown of the top 200 players begins