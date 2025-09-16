'There's An Edge': Kalen DeBoer Thinks Alabama is Better for Adversity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's second season in charge of the program did not get off to a good start. In fact, what resulted from the season opener against Florida State on the road was a nightmare scenario, where the Crimson Tide lost by multiple scores.
In the aftermath of that 31-17 loss, snapping a winning streak in openers that spanned more than two decades, many things about the state of the team were called into question. That included players' level of effort in the game, as well as criticism of DeBoer's sideline demeanor. On Monday, DeBoer held a press conference in Birmingham and addressed whether that adversity changed his approach.
"There's certainly some things that you're made aware of that hit you a certain way," DeBoer said. "Especially when it comes to my team. My guys."
Two games have come and gone since that disastrous weekend in Tallahassee, and based on those outcomes, Alabama has clearly taken what happened in the first contest of the 2025 season to heart. The Crimson Tide is 2-0 since, having won the games by a combined margin of 111-14. It has risen seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 14 after dropping from No. 8 to No. 21 following the defeat to the Seminoles.
"The guys... are super disciplined in the things that they do off the field, and it will take, continues to take time. But you can see the progress being made on the want-to and the desire, and it translating to production on the football field," DeBoer said.
Dealing with setbacks, particularly of the unexpected variety (Florida State is much improved, but went 2-10 last year), is a hallmark of championship teams. Competing for a national championship was expected of Alabama this fall, and early indicators since the calendar flipped to September have shown DeBoer that his squad is on the right track where responding to its loss is concerned.
"You hate to go through it, but right now, the adversity, we're better off because of it... There's an edge that our guys have, and it's been great seeing them really feel, have the fire fueled, on another level."
Alabama's first SEC game is going to put that to the test. No. 5 Georgia promises to be no easy task, especially on the road. Both teams are on a bye this week, but after that, the two teams are squarely on a collision course for Sept. 27 in Athens.