Bama Central

Where Alabama Football Ranks in Polls After Beating Wisconsin

How far did the Crimson Tide move in the rankings with another dominant win?

Katie Windham

Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide players and staff celebrate the start of the 4th quarter during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide players and staff celebrate the start of the 4th quarter during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / David Leong-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama handled business against Wisconsin inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to improve to 2-1 on the season heading into the Crimson Tide's first bye week.

With the 38-14 win over a Power Four opponent, Alabama continued its steady climb in the polls. The Crimson Tide moved up four spots in the Coaches Poll this week to No. 14. Alabama also moved back into the FWAA Super 16 poll at No. 14.

Overall, it was a strong weekend for the SEC with Alabama getting the win over Wisconsin and Texas A&M picking up a road victory at Notre Dame. The SEC leads all conferences with 12 ranked teams.

This story will be updated with the full AP Poll when it is released.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Ohio State (62), 3-0, 1668
2. Penn State (3), 3-0, 1559
3. Georgia (1), 3-0, 1501
4. LSU (1), 3-0, 1468
5. Oregon, 3-0, 1444
6. Miami, 3-0, 1379
7. Texas, 2-1, 1209
8. Illinois, 3-0, 1150
9. Florida State, 2-0, 1023
10. Texas A&M, 3-0, 1003
11. Ole Miss, 3-0, 951
12. Oklahoma, 3-0, 906
13. Iowa State, 4-0, 896
14. Alabama, 2-1, 630
15. Tennessee, 2-1, 625
16. Texas Tech, 3-0, 563
17. Indiana, 3-0, 550
18. Utah, 3-0, 510
19. Georgia Tech, 3-0, 333
20. Michigan, 2-1, 316
21. Notre Dame, 0-2, 296
22. Missouri, 3-0, 252
23. Vanderbilt, 3-0, 249
24. South Carolina, 2-1, 198
25. Auburn, 3-0, 160

Schools dropped out: No. 11 Clemson ;No. 23 South Florida; No. 24 Arizona State; No. 25 BYU
Others receiving votes: BYU 158; Arizona State 141; USC 117; Clemson 116; Tulane 107; Louisville 53; TCU 49; South Florida 48; Mississippi State 27; SMU 24; Nebraska 24; Navy 15; Memphis 14; Washington 13; North Carolina State 13; Baylor 8; Houston 5; Kansas 2; UNLV 1; California 1

Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls

  • Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's postgame press conference

Read more on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI:

feed

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.

Home/Football