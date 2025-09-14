Where Alabama Football Ranks in Polls After Beating Wisconsin
Alabama handled business against Wisconsin inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to improve to 2-1 on the season heading into the Crimson Tide's first bye week.
With the 38-14 win over a Power Four opponent, Alabama continued its steady climb in the polls. The Crimson Tide moved up four spots in the Coaches Poll this week to No. 14. Alabama also moved back into the FWAA Super 16 poll at No. 14.
Overall, it was a strong weekend for the SEC with Alabama getting the win over Wisconsin and Texas A&M picking up a road victory at Notre Dame. The SEC leads all conferences with 12 ranked teams.
This story will be updated with the full AP Poll when it is released.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (62), 3-0, 1668
2. Penn State (3), 3-0, 1559
3. Georgia (1), 3-0, 1501
4. LSU (1), 3-0, 1468
5. Oregon, 3-0, 1444
6. Miami, 3-0, 1379
7. Texas, 2-1, 1209
8. Illinois, 3-0, 1150
9. Florida State, 2-0, 1023
10. Texas A&M, 3-0, 1003
11. Ole Miss, 3-0, 951
12. Oklahoma, 3-0, 906
13. Iowa State, 4-0, 896
14. Alabama, 2-1, 630
15. Tennessee, 2-1, 625
16. Texas Tech, 3-0, 563
17. Indiana, 3-0, 550
18. Utah, 3-0, 510
19. Georgia Tech, 3-0, 333
20. Michigan, 2-1, 316
21. Notre Dame, 0-2, 296
22. Missouri, 3-0, 252
23. Vanderbilt, 3-0, 249
24. South Carolina, 2-1, 198
25. Auburn, 3-0, 160
Schools dropped out: No. 11 Clemson ;No. 23 South Florida; No. 24 Arizona State; No. 25 BYU
Others receiving votes: BYU 158; Arizona State 141; USC 117; Clemson 116; Tulane 107; Louisville 53; TCU 49; South Florida 48; Mississippi State 27; SMU 24; Nebraska 24; Navy 15; Memphis 14; Washington 13; North Carolina State 13; Baylor 8; Houston 5; Kansas 2; UNLV 1; California 1
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
