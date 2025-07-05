'This Is Stupidity': AJ McCarron Responds to Thomas Castellanos' Comments
On June 23, On3's Pete Nakos shared content from an interview with Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos. The Boston College transfer had strong remarks about Alabama, his new team's opponent in the season opener next month.
If Alabama was looking for extra motivation surrounding its week one game, it got that and then some from the opposing quarterback, the focal point of a team in dire need of statement wins.
Castellanos stated, in part, that the Crimson Tide did not have former head coach Nick Saban to save the squad anymore, adding that he did not see Alabama stopping him. Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who won two national titles in a row as the starter, took a view of those remarks that was far less than favorable.
"If you're a guy like Thomas, keep your mouth shut, go to work, and then let your play do the talking," McCarron said on an episode of The Dynasty podcast that was uploaded to YouTube on July 2. He did not pull any punches regarding Castellanos' situation: The latter left Boston College soon after being benched in favor of Grayson James, which McCarron alluded to explicitly.
Castellanos obviously thought highly enough of his own skills to spurn the Eagles, coached by former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and become one of the most important players in a rebuild of Seminoles football. Florida State was 2-10 last season.
A concussion impacted the year that he had during his final months with Boston College, but it was plain that despite entering the campaign as someone who was seen as one of the impact players in the ACC, Castellanos had not lived up to expectations.
"[You] lost the starting job where you finished ninth in the ACC. I'm all for confidence, but this is stupidity," McCarron said. "Now, you just added fuel to the fire, brother... I wouldn't want to be you the first game of the year."
McCarron didn't stop there. He went on to suggest Alabama would bring to the forefront the issues that cost Castellanos his job in Chestnut Hill as a result of what he told Nakos about the Crimson Tide.
"Once you stand in that pocket and get hit a couple times, that accuracy that dipped that cost you the starting job, you better find it quick," he said. "This offseason and during that game... You don't know the type of team you're about to face. The athletes you're going to face."