Three Things Alabama Must Prioritize During Bye Week: Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses priorities for Alabama's bye week.
Alabama football has just kicked off its first bye week of the young season.
The Crimson Tide is 2-1 and sits at No. 14 on the AP Top 25. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and company will evaluate Alabama's last three games over the next week and find the positives and also areas to improve on.
Alabama's first game after the bye will be on the road on Sept. 27 against No. 4 Georgia, which also has an open week. The Crimson Tide will need to be practically perfect on both sides of the ball against the Bulldogs, as Georgia has won an FBS-best 33 consecutive home games. Here are three things Alabama must prioritize over the next week.
Improve the Run Game
Alabama's run game took a massive hit two weeks before the season started, as starter Jam Miller sustained a collarbone injury. The Crimson Tide has a few running backs who had to take on the challenge of stepping up, but Kevin Riley's 31 yards against Florida State and 25 against Wisconsin are the best performances for the room in the two games against Power Four opponents.
DeBoer explained on Aug. 22 that Miller should be back for the Georgia game, especially with this week's bye coming into play. He updated the senior's progress on Monday, stating that "he's got some explosiveness." But even if Miller does return for the Bulldogs, it's somewhat unlikely that he'll be 100 percent healthy and Riley plus a couple of other running backs could see a few snaps.
Although quarterback Ty Simpson is 41 of 46 (two drops) for 608 yards and eight total touchdowns in his last five quarters between Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin, relying on the passing attack far more than the run game probably won't work against Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' defense.
Build on the Sacks
Imagine winning 73-0 and allowing just 148 total yards, but the defensive coordinator says the "execution was not good enough." Well, this was the case for Alabama during its Week 2 win over ULM. The Crimson Tide logged 12 tackles for loss against the Warhawks, but didn't record a single sack.
Alabama came into the Wisconsin game with one sack on the young year, but had three by halftime. The pass-rush finished the game with four sacks. This is a stat that the Crimson Tide must build on ahead of UGA.
Chances are Alabama won't record the same number of sacks against Georgia, as the Bulldogs have allowed a combined four through the first three games. But just getting a couple provides so much momentum for a defense and it would come with tackles for loss and deflating noise in Sanford Stadium.
Establish the Right Side of the Offensive Line
Alabama coaches raved about numerous players who showed great improvement in the spring and summer, and right tackle Wilkin Formby was towards the top of the list. The Crimson Tide commended his differences in maturity, the weight room and his technique, but after three games, the redshirt sophomore hasn't exactly shined as a starter.
Formby and the rest of the starting front five played every snap of the Florida State game, but he was switching on and off with true freshman Michael Carroll in both the ULM and Wisconsin contests. Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Sept. 8 that "100 percent, I see it as a competition," but a winner of that battle should be crowned soon in order to develop more chemistry with those protecting Simpson and providing lanes for the running backs.
The right guard position is also not fully established, as Jaeden Roberts, last year's starter, isn't at the level yet to play every snap due to an injury. Geno VanDeMark was in a left guard battle with offseason transfer addition Kam Dewberry throughout the offseason, but he's filled Roberts' role while Dewberry has been the interior offensive lineman on the left side. Getting Roberts back to 100 percent should clear some things up at right guard.