Kalen DeBoer Shares Expected Date for Jam Miller's Return
Alabama running back Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury during last Saturday's scrimmage, and head coach Kalen DeBoer shared the expected timetable of return with ESPN's Chris Low on Friday.
"He's a leader for us, a quiet leader, but somebody the players all respect," DeBoer told Low. "Having that bye week, I feel good that he will be back out there. He does so many things for us at that position."
The bye week DeBoer is referring to is what follows the Wisconsin game. In other words, the Crimson Tide head coach hopes his running back will be available for the road showdown against Georgia on Sept. 27.
Alabama will need the running backs room to step up in Miller's absence until the Georgia game. And while the depth chart is yet to be announced, during Tuesday's media practice viewing, it appeared that there was an order in which the running backs lined up during drills:
- Richard Young – redshirt sophomore (5-11, 212 lbs)
- Daniel Hill – sophomore (6-1, 244 lbs)
- Dre Washington – redshirt senior (5-9, 216 lbs)
- Kevin Riley – redshirt freshman (5-11, 191 lbs)
- AK Dear – freshman (6-1, 212 lbs)
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb opened up about each of them, starting with the sophomore whom head coach Kalen DeBoer has previously labeled as "deceiving."
"Daniel Hill has done a good job providing a lot of protection and I think he's gotten a lot better at that with his eyes. Super physical guy. Daniel is starting to run like the back was on the spring. Early in camp, I thought he was a bit slow to come to that."
Grubb also discussed Washington, an offseason transfer from Louisiana, and Kevin Riley, who saw very few snaps last season.
"Dre has great vision running the football," Grubb said. "He improves every day still. I think some of the pass protection responsibilities were probably not in his wheelhouse prior to getting here. Kevin Riley's starting to show up a little bit. He's a guy that has really nice vision. Not as big a back as the other guys, but he runs very physical and is really good out of the backfield."
Grubb closed on Richard Young, who could have the best chance to be the lead running back to fill Miller's role.
"Rich has been super physical and has been a guy in the last two scrimmages, that when I thought we needed a little bit of a spark to pop a run up the middle and finish, he's done a great job," Grubb said. "He worked really, really hard in becoming a better player out of the backfield. He has gotten better at that. Very responsible, cares a lot, he's tough, physical and we love him."