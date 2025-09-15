Kalen DeBoer Provides Positive Injury News for LT Overton Ahead of Bye Week
Alabama football had wide receiver Ryan Williams return from a concussion ahead of its 38-14 win against Wisconsin this past Saturday, but every other injured player announced during last week did not suit up.
The players sidelined were running back Jam Miller, defensive tackle Tim Keenan III, WOLF linebacker Jah-Marien Latham, tight end Danny Lewis Jr. and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman (likely out for the year with a knee injury).
On Monday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer briefly discussed an injury that occurred on Saturday to BANDIT LT Overton, who gingerly walked to the sideline in the third quarter against the Badgers and later went to the locker room. However, DeBoer isn't worried about the extent of the setback.
“I’d expect him to play [against Georgia],” DeBoer said.
Overton led Alabama in pressures by a decent margin last season, but he couldn't finish the job as he only tallied two sacks in 2024. Overton earned his first sack of the season against the Badgers, while adding three tackles, including one for loss. He helped the Crimson Tide record a season-high four sacks after the team only had one against FSU and none throughout ULM.
Alabama has just started its bye week. The No. 14 Crimson Tide will face No. 5 Georgia on the road on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
DeBoer also shared the latest on Keenan, who was out for the third consecutive game last Saturday after suffering an ankle injury shortly before the season opener. True freshman London Simmons has been starting at nose tackle as Keenan and Beaman were both out. Both Keenan and Miller were listed as game-time decisions prior to Wisconsin, but DeBoer played it safe ahead of the bye.
"I think with any injury, there's a volume increase that has to happen and a progression," DeBoer said. "This week, we'll keep building on a few of the things he did last week and then, I don't know what that [limit] would be yet at this point. We'll kinda see. Depends on the progress he makes. I don't anticipate that he'll be able to go out and just play a full game, maybe at the number of snaps that he would if he was completely healthy."
Miller is yet to make his 2025 debut after sustaining a collarbone injury a couple of weeks before Florida State. DeBoer explained on Aug. 22 that Miller should be back for the Georgia game, especially with this week's bye coming into play.
"He's got some explosiveness," DeBoer said. He's got great strength. We really count on him, and he had a great fall camp. So, hopefully it doesn't take him long to get back in the swing of things."
Latham was not dressed in the Alabama uniform during warmups for the past two weeks. Starter Qua Russaw has been receiving more snaps than usual, and Yhonzae Pierre is backing him up and making a big impact as well. Both Russaw and Pierre recorded a sack on Saturday.
Lewis was seen wearing a boot on his leg during the ULM game. It's unknown when this injury occurred and his timetable for a return is currently uncertain.