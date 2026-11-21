TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The vibes were high at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Between Austin Mack's dominant first start, a resurgent run game, and the lack of significant, long-term injuries, Crimson Tide fans had plenty of reasons to be happy with the team's 47-0 win over Chattanooga. We'll highlight the good and the bad from the shutout victory in this week's edition of Tide Up, Tide Down, BamaCentral's reactionary postgame series that evaluates some of the best and worst players, moments, and trends from Alabama's season.

Tide Up: Run Game

A statement was made.

Alabama ran for 263 yards in the win over the Mocs, the team's most in a game since the 269 yards put up against Eastern Illinois 364 days ago. It was a much-needed performance to help continue to re-establish the early-season confidence that had been lost.

Daniel Hill followed up on his 14-rush, 89-yard showing against Vanderbilt with a 75-yard day. Trae'Shawn Brown got just six carries, but went for 70 yards, more than he had in his past four games combined (62). EJ Crowell was used the least of Alabama's three primary running backs, running just four times for 17 yards, which makes sense given his struggles with injuries this year.

A performance against Chattanooga doesn't say much about the quality of the running backs, but it can absolutely build confidence, especially for the previously-struggling Brown.

The past two weeks bode well for a run game that doesn't need to be elite, but needs to avoid being a liability down the stretch this season.

Tide Up: Austin Mack's Bank Account

Mack delivered in his first career start. His final numbers were lights-out: 20-for-25 for 254 yards and four touchdowns, with a rushing touchdown as well.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Mack was able to dominate this game. Let's not forget that this guy was in a quarterback battle with Keelon Russell up until two weeks before the season. That wasn't for nothing.

Mack is being paid handsomely to be Alabama's backup quarterback this year, and he's done everything he needs to do to get paid handsomely to be a Power Four program's starting quarterback next year.

For someone who has made just one start in four seasons, he could be doing a lot worse.

Tide Up: Health

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The easiest way to ruin a buy game is by losing a key player to injury. Alabama appears to have avoided that.

Russell was kept out with his ankle injury, and inside linebackers Luke Metz and Caleb Woodson were kept out due to precautionary measures, as was defensive back Red Morgan.

Utility lineman Mal Waldrep and defensive back Ivan Taylor exited the game with injuries, but Kalen DeBoer says he expects both to be good to go against Auburn next week. Left guard William Sanders and the aforementioned Crowell have time to get healthy.

For a team that's struggled so much with injuries, Alabama is suddenly the healthiest it has been all year. And as long as the Crimson Tide gets past Auburn and remains in line for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, this team could enter the postseason as close to 100 percent as anybody in the nation.

Tide Down: Offensive Discipline

We're always going to have to do some nitpicking to find anything to really criticize in a shutout win. Let's start with self-inflicted wounds.

Alabama has had a tendency to shoot itself in the foot all season. That happened today in the first half in the form of penalties. The Crimson Tide committed five in the game's first 30 minutes, all of them on the offense.

Two of them came within the span of a minute in the second quarter, via false starts from Kaleb Edwards and Lotzeir Brooks. Can this possibly just be chalked up to a new quarterback? Yes. But it's still not ideal for these pre-snap errors to come from guys who are full-time starters.

The other first-half penalties were, in order: a facemask from Brown that brought back one of his explosive runs, a block in the back by Ryan Coleman-Williams, and a hold by Racin Delgatty. In other words, all mistakes that were made by players who are fixtures of the offense.

Tide Down: FCS Athletic Budgets

Cupcake week is officially dead. How will the SoCon survive?

Expect to see some drastic measures from programs that will be receiving their SEC paychecks far less frequently. Specifically, expect to see a lot of basketball teams have to play a lot more buy games. This could have the fascinating trickle-down effect of actually driving down the price that basketball programs have to pay for every individual buy game because programs are so much more desperate to play them.

That's a lot of speculation, and it is pretty irrelevant to this game, but as we prepare to move on from this former staple of SEC football, we should do so with a full appreciation for what is being lost.

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