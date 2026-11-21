TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Austin Mack is set to make his first career start.

One week after the Alabama backup quarterback was expected to take the field against Vanderbilt only for Keelon Russell to take back his spot at the last minute, Mack will finally get his chance against Chattanooga, per Yea Alabama.

Russell will get to take the week to recover from the ankle injury he suffered against LSU two weeks ago, as Alabama's top priority is his health for the Iron Bowl and postseason.

Alabama and Chattanooga are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Since there is no SEC availability report for today's game, we will have updates throughout the day on which players are active and injured as things unfold.

Pregame updates

(latest updates at the top)

Alabama left guard William Sanders is out today. He is not in uniform. Mal Waldrep will again start in his place,

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Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown, who has been on the injury report since the Crimson Tide's loss to Tennessee, will start today.

Freshman defensive back Jireh Edwards is in a sling. Tight end Josh Ford, who is out for the season, is on crutches.

Alabama inside linebacker Luke Metz is warming up with a wrap on his hand. His status and the nature of his injury is currently unknown.

Alabama inside linebacker Caleb Woodson was declared out for today's game this morning.

Russell is dressed and has been warming up on the field alongside the rest of the quarterbacks.

Austin Mack will make the start at quarterback for the Crimson Tide today.

Austin Mack is starting for Alabama today pic.twitter.com/zRI4YAfLnj — Hunter De Siver (@HunterDeSiver) November 21, 2026

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