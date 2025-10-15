Two Alabama Players Named Sporting News Midseason All-Americans
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and center Parker Brailsford have shined as a duo throughout the first half of the season.
Their strong efforts when working in unison have led to big things for the Crimson Tide, as UA is 5-1 and ranks No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. Simpson and Brailsford's dominance helped them land spots on the Sporting News' Midseason All-American Team on Wednesday.
It's been an exciting last few days for Simpson as he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, following his performance in the 27-24 road win over then-No. 14 Missouri. Simpson completed 23 of 31 pass attempts (74 percent) for 200 yards and three touchdowns. It was the second time this season that he received the weekly conference honor, as Simpson won it following the Georgia win.
Brailsford has also been recognized by the conference this season, as he was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after Alabama defeated then-No. 16 Vanderbilt 30-14. Brailsford did not allow a sack, pressure or quarterback hit against the Commodores, and registered a team-high 11 knockdown blocks. Brailsford also helped Alabama rack up 486 total yards, including 146 on the ground against the SEC's then-third-ranked run defense.
"Being able to have the best O-line in the world and the best center is something that a quarterback wishes for," Simpson said on Aug. 29. "Being able to have a smart guy, a physical guy like Parker is everything I ask for in a center. Being able to talk and communicate to him.
"Us being captains really makes me feel comfortable because I know, not only is he one of my better friends on the team, but I know that he’s going to hold me accountable in everything I do. He makes sure that I hold up to the Alabama standard. I make sure I do the same with him.
"We have a great relationship that I honestly can’t thank Parker enough for what he’s done for me and just talking through everything with me. I wouldn’t be here if he didn’t push me every single day and make me a better player."
Simpson and Brailsford are both redshirt juniors and eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. As they continue to make progress this season, their draft stocks will skyrocket. Being the only players at their respective position on the Sporting News 2025 Midseason All-American Team is a good sign of that.
Alabama is one of four schools on the list to have two players.
Sporting News 2025 Midseason All-American Team
Quarterback: Ty Simpson, Alabama
Running Back: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Running Back: Justice Haynes, Michigan
Wide Receiver: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Wide Receiver: Makai Lemon, USC
Wide Receiver: Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
Tight End: Michael Trigg, Baylor
Offensive Tackle: Jordan Seaton, Colorado
Offensive Guard: Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
Center: Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Offensive Guard: Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
Offensive Tackle: Frances Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.)
All-Purpose: Hank Beatty, Illinois
Defensive Lineman: Caden Curry, Ohio State
Defensive Lineman: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (Fla.)
EDGE: Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
Linebacker: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
Linebacker: Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Linebacker: Mac Harris, South Florida
Cornerback: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
Cornerback: Mansoor Delane, LSU
Safety: Caleb Downs
Safety: Michael Taaffe, Texas
Defensive Back: Aamaris Brown, UNLV
Kicker: Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii
Punter: Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State
Kick Returner: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
Punt Returner: Caullin Lacy, Louisville