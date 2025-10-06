Two Alabama Players Win SEC Weekly Honors After Vanderbilt Win
No. 10 Alabama football took down No. 16 Vanderbilt 30-14 on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide fell to the Commodores last year in a historic upset in Nashville, but that wasn't the case when Vanderbilt came to Tuscaloosa.
There were numerous players who contributed to the win and rankings boost to No. 8 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, and not only did Alabama center Parker Brailsford and linebacker Justin Jefferson stand out among the team, but the entire conference as well.
Jefferson was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. He shares the title with Texas A&M's Daymion Sanford. Brailsford was the sole winner of the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor.
The weekly honors are the first in the careers of both Brailsford and Jefferson, extending the Crimson Tide's total to five weekly awards this season.
Brailsford played all 69 snaps at center on Saturday and was graded out at an 88 percent by the UA coaching staff. He did not allow a sack, pressure or quarterback hit on the afternoon and registered a team-high 11 knockdown blocks against the Commodores. Brailsford also helped Alabama rack up 486 total yards, including 146 on the ground against the SEC's third-ranked run defense.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and running back Sedrick Alexander each scored two total touchdowns during last year's game. These two have been the Commodores' key offensive players this season, and that showed early on Saturday, as Alexander logged a 65-yard touchdown run and Pavia had a 36-yard keeper.
The two of them connected on a couple of shovel passes as well — a play that was kryptonite for Alabama's defense during the historic upset. But after those plays, the Crimson Tide locked down. After rushing for 113 yards in the first quarter, Vanderbilt had 13 in the second, seven in the third and two in the fourth.
Alabama had numerous defenders help shut down the run game, but inside linebacker Justin Jefferson was perhaps the most impressive. The redshirt senior had 14 total tackles, including nine solo and one for loss, while also forcing a fumble while Vanderbilt was in the red zone. For reference, fellow inside linebacker Deontae Lawson had the second-most total tackles with four.
SEC Players of the Week: Oct. 6
OFFENSIVE
DJ Lagway, Florida
DEFENSIVE
Justin Jefferson, Alabama
Daymion Sanford, Texas A&M
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
Taylor Spierto, Florida
OFFENSIVE LINE
Parker Brailsford, Alabama
DEFENSIVE LINE
Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
FRESHMAN
Dallas Wilson, Florida
Alabama Players with SEC Weekly Honors:
- Week 3 (Wisconsin win): Safety Bray Hubbard — Co-Defensive
- Week 5 (Georgia win): Quarterback Ty Simpson — Co-Offensive; Left tackle Kadyn Proctor — Offensive Lineman
- Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): Linebakcker Justin Jefferson — Co-Defensive; Center Parker Brailsford — Offensive Lineman