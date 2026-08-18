Two Freshmen Kane Wommack Sees Roles for in Alabama's Defense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's starting defense is nearly set in stone.

The second inside linebacker spot is up for grabs alongside starter and likely green dot holder Caleb Woodson, but other than that, the trio on the defensive line and the five defensive backs are all but locked up.

The Crimson Tide has a plethora of depth across each defensive level, and that includes multiple freshmen hoping to make an impact in Year 1. With that in mind, linebacker Xavier Griffin's versatility gives him perhaps the best shot of seeing the field among the freshmen.

"Zay's doing a really good job," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Tuesday. "It's hard to play the linebacker position and we're asking him to do multiple things in that room. He has value as a pass-rusher, he did that for most of his high school career. What was really cool in his senior year was he got to play as a stack backer and took his game really to another level.

"[Inside linebackers coach] Chuck Morrell's done a fantastic job with him. I came in here at 6 a.m. this morning and they're meeting one-on-one. We're working to get him ready. I think he's going to have a role for us this year, he's doing a really nice job"

Wommack said Griffin is hovering around 223-224 pounds, but he'd like him to be north of 225. The former 5-star recruit from Gainesville, Georgia was the No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class, per 247 Sports. Griffin has a similar play style and even wears the same jersey number as a former Alabama standout.

"Really see him as a Jihaad Campbell linebacker," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Dec. 3. "He can fly, can run, he's got some length, and he’s going to put on some good weight. Then he can be versatile enough to go play on the edge, and not have to necessarily sub in when you want to put him in spots to go get after the quarterback. And so we just can’t wait to have our defensive staff get their hands on him and let him go to work.”

Wommack also spoke about safety Jireh Edwards, who, like Griffin (and Campbell), was a five-star recruit.

"Jireh is one of the most instinctive playmakers I've ever seen coming out of high school," Wommack said. "Very physical. He's got phenomenal tracking of the ball. His blitz IQ and awareness is really high, and so he can create production out of that package as well.

"But really for him, it's about putting the whole thing together. Jireh's going to play for us, but how much does he play for us early in the season and in what situations? Those are the question marks that we've kind of challenged him. Can you put everything together that we can throw you out there on any given down, and he's still working towards that."

Edwards was a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 safety in the Class of 2026 out of Upper Marlboro, Md. He enrolled early and has imposing size for the secondary, making him an ideal Husky in the Alabama defense. Edwards is instinctual and has elite athleticism, making him an exciting prospect to watch as a true freshman.

BamaCentral asked numerous Alabama players to name a sleeper on the roster, and safety Ivan Taylor didn't even hesitate to say Edwards.

"[Edwards] is coming up," Taylor said. He's hungry, he's starving. He's really been playing very well during camp, and he'll continue to do well."

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