Tyler Booker: Alabama Felt Disrespected by TJ Finley's Comments Ahead of Western Kentucky Game
It's tough to decipher what was more impressive about the season opener: Alabama scoring 63 points on significantly fewer plays than Western Kentucky, or the Crimson Tide holding the Hilltoppers to zero points despite dominating in the time of possession category in the first three quarters.
Alabama had quite the offseason as legendary head coach Nick Saban retired after 17 years and six National Championships, Washington and AP Coach of the Year Kalen DeBoer took his place within 48 hours and many Crimson Tide players transferred or decommitted during and after that time in limbo.
Regardless of who Alabama's next coach would be, many in the college football world claimed that the Crimson Tide's dynasty has ended after nearly two decades. One person who promoted this belief was Western Kentucky quarterback TJ Finley.
Finley said Alabama "might not be who they think they are." The rest of the Crimson Tide learned of the Hilltoppers' quarterback's message and on Tuesday, Alabama co-captain Tyler Booker explained that these comments were gold when preparing for the game.
"It was a little disrespectful, we definitely saw what he said," Booker said. "That wasn't the main motivation for going out there and hanging 63 points on them, obviously, we're going to play to our standard but that just added a little fuel to the fire."
"Make them believe that we're still Alabama," Booker said. "When one of their players says something along the lines of '[They] might not be who [they] think [they] are,' Our whole purpose of the game is to just show 'em who were and who we say we are. I feel like we accomplished that and I think he'd say the same."
Western Kentucky named transfer quarterback T.J. Finley its starter for the season the Monday prior to the Alabama game. Saturday's start in Tuscaloosa marked the former 3-star quarterback is on his fourth school in five years.
Finley is 0-2 in two starts against the Crimson Tide, losing a 55-17 game as a freshman playing for LSU and losing 24-22 in four overtimes as a sophomore playing for Auburn. He combined for 31-of-54 passes for 281 yards with three touchdowns and one interception across the two performances as a young quarterback with minimal receiving options.
In fact, Finley's familiarity with what he's facing runs even deeper than his reps against the script A. After leaving Auburn he transferred to Texas State where Finley found himself leading the Bobcats against Kane Wommack's South Alabama Jaguars in 2023. Finley sliced and diced Wommack's 4-2-5 "Swarm" defense to the tune of 19-of-28 passes for 368 yards with three touchdowns and just one interception while leading Texas State to a 52-44 win.
However, this was not the case this past Saturday night as Finley completed 18-of-31 pass attempts for 92 yards and two interceptions (both made by transfer defensive back Keon Sabb). Finley was even taken out of the game a little before halftime due to his performance.
It's safe to say Finley's comments did not age well, and the Crimson Tide got the last laugh.