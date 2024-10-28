Tyler Booker Named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week
Then-No. 15 Alabama football's dominant 34-0 victory over then-No. 21 Missouri had many Crimson Tide players stand out, which helped the program rise to No. 14 in Sunday's AP Poll.
One Alabama player who dominated from start to finish was left guard and co-captain Tyler Booker, whose blocking efforts helped pave the way for the Tide offense to amass 486 total yards, including a season-high 271 rushing yards. Booker also recorded nine knock-down blocks and quarterback Jalen Milroe wasn't sacked once.
Booker made his presence known extremely early in the game, as a Mizzou defensive lineman tore his helmet off out of visible frustration.
“[My helmet being ripped off] didn't hurt at all," Booker said on The Next Round on Monday morning. "Actually I wasn't pissed, I was excited because I knew I already won the mental battle against my opponent. For him to rip my helmet off on the third play of the game, I knew I had him where I wanted him. It cost his team 15 yards, so that shows how much he cares about his team.”
Booker is the fifth Alabama player to receive a weekly SEC honor, joining defensive back Keon Sabb, wide receiver Ryan Williams, defensive lineman Tim Keenan III and quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Alabama SEC Players of the Week
- Week 1 (Western Kentucky): Keon Sabb (Defensive), Ryan Williams (Co-Freshman)
- Week 2 (South Florida): Tim Keenan III (Co-Defensive Line)
- Week 3 (Wisconsin): Jalen Milroe (Co-Offensive)
- Week 5 (Georgia): Jalen Milroe (Offensive), Ryan Williams (Freshman)
- Week 9 (Missouri): Tyler Booker (Co-Offensive Line)
Week 9 SEC Players of the Week
Offense
- Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
- Taylen Green, Arkansas
Defense
- Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
- Michael Taaffe, Texas
Special Teams
- Tyler White, Texas A&M
Offensive Line
- Tyler Booker, Alabama
- Izavion Miller, Auburn
Defensive Line
- Keldric Faulk, Auburn
Freshman
- Braylen Russell, Arkansas
- Marcel Reed, Texas A&M