Bama Central

Tyler Booker Named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

The Alabama left guard and co-captain's blocking efforts helped pave the way for the Tide offense to amass 486 total yards, including a season-high 271 rushing yards.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama Offensive Lineman Tyler Booker (52) breaks down the huddle against Mizzou at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 26, 2024.
Alabama Offensive Lineman Tyler Booker (52) breaks down the huddle against Mizzou at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 26, 2024. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

Then-No. 15 Alabama football's dominant 34-0 victory over then-No. 21 Missouri had many Crimson Tide players stand out, which helped the program rise to No. 14 in Sunday's AP Poll.

One Alabama player who dominated from start to finish was left guard and co-captain Tyler Booker, whose blocking efforts helped pave the way for the Tide offense to amass 486 total yards, including a season-high 271 rushing yards. Booker also recorded nine knock-down blocks and quarterback Jalen Milroe wasn't sacked once.

Booker made his presence known extremely early in the game, as a Mizzou defensive lineman tore his helmet off out of visible frustration.

“[My helmet being ripped off] didn't hurt at all," Booker said on The Next Round on Monday morning. "Actually I wasn't pissed, I was excited because I knew I already won the mental battle against my opponent. For him to rip my helmet off on the third play of the game, I knew I had him where I wanted him. It cost his team 15 yards, so that shows how much he cares about his team.”

Booker is the fifth Alabama player to receive a weekly SEC honor, joining defensive back Keon Sabb, wide receiver Ryan Williams, defensive lineman Tim Keenan III and quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Alabama SEC Players of the Week

  • Week 1 (Western Kentucky): Keon Sabb (Defensive), Ryan Williams (Co-Freshman)
  • Week 2 (South Florida): Tim Keenan III (Co-Defensive Line)
  • Week 3 (Wisconsin): Jalen Milroe (Co-Offensive)
  • Week 5 (Georgia): Jalen Milroe (Offensive), Ryan Williams (Freshman)
  • Week 9 (Missouri): Tyler Booker (Co-Offensive Line)

Week 9 SEC Players of the Week

Offense

  • Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
  • Taylen Green, Arkansas

Defense

  • Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
  • Michael Taaffe, Texas

Special Teams

  • Tyler White, Texas A&M

Offensive Line

  • Tyler Booker, Alabama
  • Izavion Miller, Auburn

Defensive Line

  • Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Freshman

  • Braylen Russell, Arkansas
  • Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Football