Where Alabama Football Ranks in Polls After Vanderbilt Win
Alabama football took down Vanderbilt 30-14 on Saturday at home. The Crimson Tide came into the game ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, while the Commodores were No. 16 and No. 17, respectively.
The Crimson Tide fell to the Commodores last year in a historic upset in Nashville, but that wasn't the case when Vanderbilt came to Tuscaloosa. This was the first ranked matchup between these two SEC foes since 1937 and it didn't disappoint as it came down to the fourth quarter.
Alabama has now won two consecutive games against ranked opponents. This helped the Crimson Tide persuade voters in Sunday's Coaches Poll, as it moved up to No. 8.
The AP Top 25 will be released at 1 p.m. CT.
This story will be updated when the AP Top 25 is revealed and the complete rankings from both polls will be listed as well.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1, Ohio State, (59), 5-0, 1638
2. Oregon, (3), 5-0, 1572
3. Miami (FL), (3), 5-0, 1531
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1402
5. Texas A&M, (1), 5-0, 1330
6. Oklahoma, 5-0, 1283
7. Indiana, 5-0, 1206
8. Alabama, 4-1, 1183
9. Georgia, 4-1, 1128
10. Texas Tech, 5-0, 1082
11. LSU, 4-1, 999
12. Tennessee, 4-1, 889
13. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 819
14. Missouri, 5-0, 736
15. Michigan, 4-1, 653
16. Notre Dame, 3-2, 491
17. Illinois, 5-1, 484
18. BYU, 5-0, 453
19. Texas, 3-2, 372
20. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 329
21. Iowa State, 5-1, 295
22. Penn State, 3-2, 294
23. Arizona State, 4-1, 292
24. Virginia, 5-1, 258
25. Memphis, 6-0, 162
Others Receiving Votes
Utah 134; Florida State 93; Cincinnati 70; South Florida 65; North Texas 28; Navy 26; Washington 25; USC 23; UNLV 21; Nebraska 17; TCU 15; Old Dominion 13; Louisville 10; Tulane 8; Duke 7; Auburn 7; Iowa 5; SMU 2;
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Bye week): No. 17 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): No. ? in AP Top 25, No. 8 in the Coaches Poll