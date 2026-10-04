Views From Alabama's Dominant Road Victory Over Mississippi State: Photo Gallery

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Alabama obliterated then-No. 16 Mississippi State 56-23 Saturday on the road to pick up its fifth win in as many weeks into the 2026 season.

The Crimson Tide traveled down Highway 82 the morning of the 11 a.m. kickoff, and despite the deafening cowbells in Starkville, Alabama scored its most points in a game this season. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and company remained at the No. 7 spot in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following the victory.

Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from the Alabama-Mississippi State.

1. Dijon Lee Jr. Celebrates His Pick Six

Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr celebrates a pick six in the first half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The sophomore cornerback reeled in an interception and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

2. Jackson Lloyd Chirps the Defense

Alabama offensive lineman Jackson Lloyd stares down a defender in the second half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Rico Scott Hauls One in For a Touchdown

Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott catches the ball for a touchdown in the second half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The junior wide receiver hauled in four receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

4. Keelon Russell Calls His Own Number

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell runs the ball in the first half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The sophomore quarterback completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns (plus a rushing score).

5. Dijon Lee Jr and Zabien Brown Celebrate

Alabama defensive backs Dijon Lee Jr and Zabien Brown celebrate a pick six in the first half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Alabama Players Celebrate the Win

Alabama celebrate the win against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Bray Hubbard Gets Hype

Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard celebrates in the second half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Trae'shawn Brown Leaps in For a Touchdown

Alabama running back Trae'shawn Brown leaps into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munznmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

“You can see that he’s running hard,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said about the Alabama freshman running back. “He just had a really good feel for what's going to happen up front, and you know he hits the holes hard. So, love seeing him breaking tackles.”





9. AK Dear Gets Hype Before Kickoff

Alabama running back AK Dear gets animated before the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The running back came into the game late and ran for five yards on his lone carry.

10. Keelon Russell Shows His Arm

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell throws the ball in the first half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Dijon Lee Jr Breaks Out on a Kick Return

Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr on the return in the first half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

In addition ot his pick-six, Lee helped flip the field Saturday with a 47-yard kick return.

12. Xavier Griffin makes a Tackle

Alabama linebacker Xavier Griffin makes a tackle in the first half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The freshman linebacker led the Crimson Tide with nine tackles and a sack against Mississippi State.

13. EJ Crowell Breaks a Tackle

Alabama running back EJ Crowell breaks a tackle in the second half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The freshman running back produced an absurd 37-yard rush, pushing multiple Bulldogs in the dirt

14. Ryan Coleman-Williams Smiles After His Touchdown

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams and running back Daniel Hill celebrate a touchdown in the first half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The junior wide receiver, Ryan Coleman-Williams, hauled in three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.

15. Fatutoa Henry Celebrates

Alabama defensive lineman Fatutoa Henry celebrates in the second half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Marshall Pritchett Lines Up For the Extra Point

Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett line up on an extra point attempt in the second half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Trae'shawn Brown Celebrates His Touchdown

Alabama running back Trae'shawn Brown celebrates a touchdown in the first half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Marshall Pritchett Hurdles a Defender

Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett hurdles a defender in the second half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The sophomore tight end caught two passes for 46 yards and had a highlight reel hurdle Saturday.

19. Caleb Woodson Celebrates a Play

Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson celebrates in the second half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

In the third quarter, Caleb Woodson picked off Kamario Taylor at Mississippi State's 20-yard line.

20. Rico Scott and Red Morgan Record a Message For the Fans

Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott and defensive back Red Morgan celebrate the win against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Rico Scott finished with four catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns — both coming on third down.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news.