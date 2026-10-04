Views From Alabama's Dominant Road Victory Over Mississippi State: Photo Gallery
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STARKVILLE, Miss. — Alabama obliterated then-No. 16 Mississippi State 56-23 Saturday on the road to pick up its fifth win in as many weeks into the 2026 season.
The Crimson Tide traveled down Highway 82 the morning of the 11 a.m. kickoff, and despite the deafening cowbells in Starkville, Alabama scored its most points in a game this season. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and company remained at the No. 7 spot in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following the victory.
Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from the Alabama-Mississippi State.
1. Dijon Lee Jr. Celebrates His Pick Six
The sophomore cornerback reeled in an interception and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
2. Jackson Lloyd Chirps the Defense
3. Rico Scott Hauls One in For a Touchdown
The junior wide receiver hauled in four receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
4. Keelon Russell Calls His Own Number
The sophomore quarterback completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns (plus a rushing score).
5. Dijon Lee Jr and Zabien Brown Celebrate
6. Alabama Players Celebrate the Win
7. Bray Hubbard Gets Hype
8. Trae'shawn Brown Leaps in For a Touchdown
“You can see that he’s running hard,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said about the Alabama freshman running back. “He just had a really good feel for what's going to happen up front, and you know he hits the holes hard. So, love seeing him breaking tackles.”
9. AK Dear Gets Hype Before Kickoff
The running back came into the game late and ran for five yards on his lone carry.
10. Keelon Russell Shows His Arm
11. Dijon Lee Jr Breaks Out on a Kick Return
In addition ot his pick-six, Lee helped flip the field Saturday with a 47-yard kick return.
12. Xavier Griffin makes a Tackle
The freshman linebacker led the Crimson Tide with nine tackles and a sack against Mississippi State.
13. EJ Crowell Breaks a Tackle
The freshman running back produced an absurd 37-yard rush, pushing multiple Bulldogs in the dirt
14. Ryan Coleman-Williams Smiles After His Touchdown
The junior wide receiver, Ryan Coleman-Williams, hauled in three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.
15. Fatutoa Henry Celebrates
16. Marshall Pritchett Lines Up For the Extra Point
17. Trae'shawn Brown Celebrates His Touchdown
18. Marshall Pritchett Hurdles a Defender
The sophomore tight end caught two passes for 46 yards and had a highlight reel hurdle Saturday.
19. Caleb Woodson Celebrates a Play
In the third quarter, Caleb Woodson picked off Kamario Taylor at Mississippi State's 20-yard line.
20. Rico Scott and Red Morgan Record a Message For the Fans
Rico Scott finished with four catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns — both coming on third down.
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Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."