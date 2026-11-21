TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 3 Alabama only has two games remaining in the 2026 regular season.

The Crimson Tide will host Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Mocs are the last of Alabama's three non-conference opponents and the lone FCS program on the schedule. UA is expected to dominate in this one, but head coach Kalen DeBoer and company can't get too far ahead of themselves.

Here's all the info you need for Saturday's matchup:

Latest Injury News from Chattanooga at Alabama

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer discussed three injured players during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. He started with Desmond Umeozulu, who hasn't played since the win over Florida State due to turf toe. DeBoer then went to cornerback Chuck McDonald III, who wasn't uniform against Vanderbilt. He also mentioned left guard William Sanders, who started against the Commodores after missing the past couple of games, but he didn't finish the game.

“Des is actually coming along well. He is week-to-week. I don’t see him stepping on the football field this week, even though he is practicing modified work on the field. So, he’s coming along.

“Chuck is working through his lower-leg injury. The position he plays and things like that, you've got to be at a level and be able to move around. He’s still a little bit limited, but making progress. I won’t really know much on him as far as this weekend until we get later in the week, but he’s coming around. He wasn’t able to play at the level we needed him to and he wanted to on Saturday, for sure.

“And William Sanders, same thing. Just pretty much working through his injury. He gave it a run on Saturday, gave it everything he had. Limited reps last week, got some at the end of the week. But for him, too, he’s just a couple of weeks out from a surgery, so credit to him for his efforts.”

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell sustained an ankle injury against LSU but played through it and went on to throw three touchdowns. Austin Mack was expected to start against Vanderbilt, but offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb liked what he saw from Russell in warmups and named him the starter. Russell is good to go for Saturday as well.

Chattanooga at Alabama Game Information

Who: Chattanooga (7-4, 6-2 Southern) at No. 3 Alabama (8-2, 6-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 1 p.m. CT

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Weather: Temperature at kickoff will be 73 degrees and mostly cloudy. There will be a wind speed of 7 miles per hour blowing east-northeast with 49 percent humidity. These conditions should remain the same from start to finish.

Game Captains: Bray Hubbard, Ryan Coleman-Williams and Zabien Brown (Alabama); Nick Coates, Orlando Daniels, Kevin Lalin and Devin Lively (Chattanooga)

Series history: Alabama leads 14-0, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 31, 1908. 12 of the games were in Tuscaloosa, with the others in Birmingham (1950) and Chattanooga's former home stadium, Chamberlain Field (1931).

Last meeting: Alabama won 66-10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 13 of 16 pass attempts for 197 yards and three touchdowns, one of which went to wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who had 105 yards on three receptions. The run game was perhaps the main story, as UA outran Chattanooga, 315-126.

Officials: will be updated a couple of hours before kickoff

How to Watch, Listen to Chattanooga at Alabama

TV: SECN+ (Play-by-play: Clay Matvick; Analyst: Rocky Boiman; Sideline: Laura Stickells)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

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Betting Odds for Chattanooga at Alabama

Spread: Alabama -48.5

Over/Under: 57.5 points

This will be updated throughout the game

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Chattanooga at Alabama

Play well enough to take the starters out as soon as possible. Alabama should win this one in blowout fashion, and a fast start — which the Tide has accomplished very few times this year — will remove any doubt. Alabama has the reserves to get the job done on Saturday, and resting key starters prevents injuries the rest of the way. UA will need to be fully healthy for next week's Iron Bowl and the postseason, too.

Find some momentum in the run game. After several weeks of struggling on the ground, Alabama's run game had a small glimpse of hope last week at Vanderbilt. The unit as a whole did not perform well, but starter Daniel Hill rushed for 89 yards on just 14 carries (6.4 yards per run). It was somewhat of a season revival for him, as he COMBINED for 85 rushing yards in the previous three games. This is a game to build on that with Hill, Trae'shawn Brown and more backs.

Let the seniors shine. Alabama is expected to honor 20 different players before Saturday's game as part of the 2026 Senior Day festivities. Some of them are key starters and contributors, while others are walk-ons and players who haven't seen the field this season. Build up the score so the seniors could get extra time on Saban Field.

Depth Chart: Chattanooga at Alabama

Alabama Depth Chart

Offense

Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla

Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, EJ Crowell

WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan, Noah Rogers

WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows

WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson

TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutter

LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller

LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn

C: Racin Delgatty, Mal Waldrep Jr.

RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields

RT: Jayvin James, Tyrell Miller, Nick Brooks

Defense

Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry

NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, Isaia Faga

DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill

Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Hill, Jah-Marien Latham

Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.

Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin

CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson

CB: Dijon Lee Jr. OR Carmelo O'Neal

FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey

SS: Keon Sabb, Ivan Taylor

Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III

Special Teams

Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn/Conor Talty

Holder: Alex Asparuhov

Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green

Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier

Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott

Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.

Chattanooga's Depth Chart will be updated a couple of hours before kickoff

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