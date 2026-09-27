Views From Alabama's Dominant 49-18 Win Over South Carolina: Photo Gallery

The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 49-18 on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide finally got off to a hot start, jumping all over the Gamecocks with a 35-10 lead going into the half.

Even with a slow start to the second half, Alabama cruised to a blowout win after close calls with the Gamecocks in the previous two seasons.

Check out 20 of the best shots from the Alabama South Carolina matchup.

1. Josh Ford Plucks it Out of Midair for a TD

Alabama tight end Josh Ford makes a one handed catch in the end zone in the first half of the match up against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

"That was unbelievable, I am so thankful." Ford said after the game. "First of all, I want to start, I've been talking to the Lord, you know, and we had a lot of sermons this week about where our sources are coming from, and it was solely from him man. I'm just so thankful every play."

2. Zabien Brown Celebrates the Win

Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown celebrates the win over South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Ryan Coleman-Williams Celebrates His Touchdown

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Ryan Coleman-Williams recorded five receptions for 98 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.

4. Keelon Russell Takes a Snap

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell lines up to take a snap in the second half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Keelon Russell put up video game numbers versus South Carolina. The first- year starter completed 21-of-27 passes for 365 yards and tossed four touchdowns.

5. Lotzeir Brooks Takes it to the House

Alabama wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks makes a catch in the first half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks caught a 75-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of Alabama's second drive.

6. Daniel Hill Punches It In

Alabama running back Daniel Hill fights his way into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Senior running back Daniel Hill scores in the fourth quarter.

7. Marshall Pritchett Moves the Chains

Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett celebrates a play in the second half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Ryan Coleman-Williams Breaks a Tackle

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams evades a tackle in the first half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Keelon Russell Slides

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell slides in the first half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Russell was also dangerous with his legs. The sophomore rushed for 35 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground.

10. Red Morgan Silences the Gamecocks

Alabama defensive back Red Morgan celebrates a play in the second half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Red Morgan gave Alabama fans something to cheer about with his pick six to make the score 35-3 late in the first half.

11. Noah Rogers Records First Catch in Crimson

Alabama wide receiver Noah Rogers makes a catch in the first half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

NC State transfer wide receiver Noah Rogers made his season debut for Alabama Saturday night. He hauled in a 36 yard reception on his first play on offense.

"Good to see Noah Rogers out there," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "You know, get a catch, get involved. Excited for him, the team is excited for him as well."

12. EJ Crowell Breaks a Tackle

Alabama running back EJ Crowell breaks a tackle in the first half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Kaleb Edwards Gets Low

Alabama tight end Kaleb Edwards catches the ball in the second half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Luke Metz Gives Bama Possession

Alabama linebacker Luke Metz evades a tackle after recovering a fumble in the second half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Luke Metz recovered a fumble forced by Dijon Lee in the fourth quarter.

15. Keelon Russell Controls the Snap

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell takes a snap in the first half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Conor Talty Lines Up for the Extra Point

Alabama kicker Conor Talty lines up for a kick in the first half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Ryan Coleman-Williams Looks in a Pass

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Keelon Russell Winds Up

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell throws the ball in the second half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Ryan Coleman-Williams Hits the Crimson Crane

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Walk of Champions

The Alabama Football team walks the Walk of Champions before the game against South Carolina on Sept 26, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

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