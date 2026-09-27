Views From Alabama's Dominant 49-18 Win Over South Carolina: Photo Gallery
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The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 49-18 on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide finally got off to a hot start, jumping all over the Gamecocks with a 35-10 lead going into the half.
Even with a slow start to the second half, Alabama cruised to a blowout win after close calls with the Gamecocks in the previous two seasons.
Check out 20 of the best shots from the Alabama South Carolina matchup.
1. Josh Ford Plucks it Out of Midair for a TD
"That was unbelievable, I am so thankful." Ford said after the game. "First of all, I want to start, I've been talking to the Lord, you know, and we had a lot of sermons this week about where our sources are coming from, and it was solely from him man. I'm just so thankful every play."
2. Zabien Brown Celebrates the Win
3. Ryan Coleman-Williams Celebrates His Touchdown
Ryan Coleman-Williams recorded five receptions for 98 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.
4. Keelon Russell Takes a Snap
Keelon Russell put up video game numbers versus South Carolina. The first- year starter completed 21-of-27 passes for 365 yards and tossed four touchdowns.
5. Lotzeir Brooks Takes it to the House
Sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks caught a 75-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of Alabama's second drive.
6. Daniel Hill Punches It In
Senior running back Daniel Hill scores in the fourth quarter.
7. Marshall Pritchett Moves the Chains
8. Ryan Coleman-Williams Breaks a Tackle
9. Keelon Russell Slides
Russell was also dangerous with his legs. The sophomore rushed for 35 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground.
10. Red Morgan Silences the Gamecocks
Red Morgan gave Alabama fans something to cheer about with his pick six to make the score 35-3 late in the first half.
11. Noah Rogers Records First Catch in Crimson
NC State transfer wide receiver Noah Rogers made his season debut for Alabama Saturday night. He hauled in a 36 yard reception on his first play on offense.
"Good to see Noah Rogers out there," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "You know, get a catch, get involved. Excited for him, the team is excited for him as well."
12. EJ Crowell Breaks a Tackle
13. Kaleb Edwards Gets Low
14. Luke Metz Gives Bama Possession
Luke Metz recovered a fumble forced by Dijon Lee in the fourth quarter.
15. Keelon Russell Controls the Snap
16. Conor Talty Lines Up for the Extra Point
17. Ryan Coleman-Williams Looks in a Pass
18. Keelon Russell Winds Up
19. Ryan Coleman-Williams Hits the Crimson Crane
20. Walk of Champions
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Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."