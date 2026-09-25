Three Matchups That Will Decide Alabama's Week 4 Game Against South Carolina

After taking down Florida State at home on Sept. 19, No. 8 Alabama aims to earn win No. 4 of the 2026 season on Saturday against South Carolina on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

In 2024 and 2025, the first years of the Kalen DeBoer era, the Crimson Tide beat the Gamecocks in both meetings by a combined margin of nine points. These two games — the first in Tuscaloosa and the second in Columbia — came down to the wire and there's a chance that we're due for another nail biter.

Here are three matchups that will decide Alabama's Week 4 contest against South Carolina.

Alabama Running Back Trio vs. South Carolina Defensive Front

Alabama's run game has shown a ton of improvement from last season after being one of the worst in the FBS. In addition to quarterback Keelon Russell, running back Daniel Hill has led the way. But Hill has had a successful freshman committee behind him between Trae'shawn Brown and EJ Crowell.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference that "we recruited Daniel Hill heavily coming out of high school" and commended him for being tough to bring down. Beamer was also enamored by Crowell in high school. He went to Jackson High School to watch Gamecocks quarterback commit Landon Duckworth, but quickly realized Crowell, a former 5-star, was "going to be a handful."

Nevertheless, South Carolina has a handful of players capable of stopping the run, as it's currently 49th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game (117.5 — Alabama is gaining 209.7, which is the 23rd-most).

Preseason First Team All-American edge rusher Dylan Stewart (probable on availability report) is the main weapon, but former Alabama linebacker Justin Okoronkwo leads the Gamecocks in tackles. Linebacker Shawn Murphy (probable), another past Tide transfer, will interrupt the run lanes.

Nyck Harbor vs. Dijon Lee Jr.

Alabama cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. didn't have his best showing against Florida State's Duce Robinson last week. While Lee wasn't always guarding Robinson, the wide receiver finished with six catches for 135 yards and a touchdown (which Lee was in coverage for). Robinson is 6-foot-6 while Lee is 6-foot-4, meaning the height difference shouldn't have played a role in Lee's subpar outing.

South Carolina has a player of similar stature in 6-foot-5 wide receiver Nyck Harbor. He had one catch for a 54-yard score in last year's meeting with Alabama and two receptions for 40 yards and another touchdown in the 2024 showdown. Harbor has looked the part to start this season too, with 127 yards on eight receptions and quarterback LaNorris Sellers will continue to target him on Saturday. In other words, Lee will have his hands full again, but the 2025 Shaun Alexander Award finalist must rebound.

"Nobody is harder on himself than Dijon Lee," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Monday. "He works his ass off every day. He was highly disappointed after the game, but I've got a lot of confidence in Dijon. I know he will work to get those things fixed.

"Certainly, when the ball is in there, fundamentally, you've got to be able to go execute and finish. Those were specifically his issues. It is hard at the beginning of the season when we're going up against the scout team. That's the one thing we really can't simulate: a live look against a good receiver with a quarterback making a throw on time.

"That's something that we just have to get those reps, certainly, in games. That never should have happened in a game, but ultimately I think he'll have a sense of urgency to get it fixed, and he will."

Alabama Special Teams Coverage vs. Vicari Swain

Alabama's done fairly well in kick and punt coverage since DeBoer's arrival, as Wisconsin's Vinny Anthony II's 95-yard return in 2025 is the only opposing player to score a touchdown on special teams.

But the Crimson Tide is about to face Vicari Swain, who has turned into an extremely dangerous punt returner. Through three games and six returns, he's up to 152 yards and two touchdowns. His yardage mark ranks sixth in the country, his 25.3 yards per return is seventh and he's one of just four players to find the end zone twice.

"Every week, I think from here on out, you're going to have someone who can do those types of things," DeBoer said during Wednesday's teleconference. "But [Swain] is showing it already here early in the season that he can not just get them a few yards — he can take it all the way.

"So, where we punt the ball, what our coverage is and how well we're having lane integrity when we're running down the field and then getting him on the ground and getting a lot of players to him, to where you're not having to count on a one-man show to get the tackle.

"So we've got to be great in those areas, and that's where the big plays show up is in these SEC games. It's going to be in those one-offs, and it changes field position at the very least. And you've got to really make sure you don't avoid and get exposed that leads to a score."

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