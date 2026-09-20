Views From Alabama's Win Over FSU: Photo Gallery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.—The Alabama Crimson Tide entered Saturday's rematch with the Florida State Seminoles undefeated and looking for revenge after last season's demoralizing loss in Tallahassee. No. 10 Alabama exacted that revenge with a 50-36 win over the Seminoles.

An early weather delay pushed kickoff back an hour and 45 minutes, throwing both teams into a blender from the jump.

Florida State (1-2) jumped all over Alabama (3-0), leading 21-6 deep into the second quarter. Another weather delay with 2:36 remaining in the half proved to be just what the Crimson Tide needed to get back into the game. Alabama blasted the Seminoles for the final minutes of the half, bringing a 26-21 lead into the third quarter.

The Crimson Tide kept it's momentum going throughout the rest of the game, securing the win inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Check out 20 of the best shots from the Alabama FSU rematch.

1. Party in the End Zone

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell and wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams celebrate a touchdown in the second half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. A Man of the People

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams celebrates the win over FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams hauled in three receptions for 62 yards, and scored a 46-yard touch down.

3. Daniel Hill Plucks it out of the Air

Alabama running back Daniel Hill catches the ball in the second half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Ivan Taylor's First of Many

Alabama defensive back Ivan Taylor intercepts the ball in the first half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Bama Psi Phi

Alabama running back EJ Crowell and Tight End Josh Ford celebrate a touchdown in the second half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Trae'shawn Brown, The Human Bowling Ball

Alabama running back Trae'shawn Brown runs the ball in the first half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. A Career Day for Lotzeir Brooks

Alabama wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks attempts to catch a pass in the first half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks had a career day Saturday, hauling in eight catches for 101 yards in the team's win.

8. The Freshman's First

Alabama wide receiver Cederian Morgan runs the ball in for a touchdown in the first half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Bray Hubbard Calls the Game

Alabama safety Bray Hubbard and Linebacker Caleb Woodson celebrate an interception in the second half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Trae'shawn Brown Saluting the Fans

Alabama running back Trae'shawn Brown celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Fans Stick it Out

Alabama Fans in the rain delay before the FSU game on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Saturday's game, which was slated to kick around 2:30 CT, did not begin until 4:15 CT, and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer expressed gratitude for the Crimson Tide faithful.

"First, I got to say how much I appreciate, our team appreciates, our fans," he said. "Almost six hours later, and they're out there bringing energy. I felt like it had an impact."

12. Conor Talty Remains Perfect

Alabama kicker Conor Talty prepares to kick a field goal in the first half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama fifth-year kicker Conor Talty has made 13-straight field goals since he was booed off the field for missing a kick against Eastern Illinois last season.

13. Red Morgan Picks Off Ashton Daniels

Alabama defensive back Red Morgan celebrates his interception in the first half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Down Goes Daniels

Alabama linebacker Luke Metz tackles FSU Quarterback Ashton Daniels in the first half of the game on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Keelon Russell Drops Back

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell throws the ball in the first half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. EJ Crowell Keeps Cookin'

Alabama running back EJ Crowell runs it in for a touchdown in the second half of the the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Keelon Russell House Call

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell runs the ball in the second half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Keelon Russell was dominant through the air, but flashed his athletic ability with a 57-yard touchdown run to put Alabama up 40-28 late in the third quarter.

18. Ryan Coleman-Williams Totes It

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams runs the ball in the second half of the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. National Anthem Fly Over

Marine Helicopters fly over Bryant Denny Stadium before the game against FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Ryan Coleman-Williams Silences FSU

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams celebrates the win over FSU on Sept 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.