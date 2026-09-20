Views From Alabama's Win Over FSU: Photo Gallery
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TUSCALOOSA, Ala.—The Alabama Crimson Tide entered Saturday's rematch with the Florida State Seminoles undefeated and looking for revenge after last season's demoralizing loss in Tallahassee. No. 10 Alabama exacted that revenge with a 50-36 win over the Seminoles.
An early weather delay pushed kickoff back an hour and 45 minutes, throwing both teams into a blender from the jump.
Florida State (1-2) jumped all over Alabama (3-0), leading 21-6 deep into the second quarter. Another weather delay with 2:36 remaining in the half proved to be just what the Crimson Tide needed to get back into the game. Alabama blasted the Seminoles for the final minutes of the half, bringing a 26-21 lead into the third quarter.
The Crimson Tide kept it's momentum going throughout the rest of the game, securing the win inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Check out 20 of the best shots from the Alabama FSU rematch.
1. Party in the End Zone
2. A Man of the People
Alabama junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams hauled in three receptions for 62 yards, and scored a 46-yard touch down.
3. Daniel Hill Plucks it out of the Air
4. Ivan Taylor's First of Many
5. Bama Psi Phi
6. Trae'shawn Brown, The Human Bowling Ball
7. A Career Day for Lotzeir Brooks
Alabama sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks had a career day Saturday, hauling in eight catches for 101 yards in the team's win.
8. The Freshman's First
9. Bray Hubbard Calls the Game
10. Trae'shawn Brown Saluting the Fans
11. Fans Stick it Out
Saturday's game, which was slated to kick around 2:30 CT, did not begin until 4:15 CT, and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer expressed gratitude for the Crimson Tide faithful.
"First, I got to say how much I appreciate, our team appreciates, our fans," he said. "Almost six hours later, and they're out there bringing energy. I felt like it had an impact."
12. Conor Talty Remains Perfect
Alabama fifth-year kicker Conor Talty has made 13-straight field goals since he was booed off the field for missing a kick against Eastern Illinois last season.
13. Red Morgan Picks Off Ashton Daniels
14. Down Goes Daniels
15. Keelon Russell Drops Back
16. EJ Crowell Keeps Cookin'
17. Keelon Russell House Call
Keelon Russell was dominant through the air, but flashed his athletic ability with a 57-yard touchdown run to put Alabama up 40-28 late in the third quarter.
18. Ryan Coleman-Williams Totes It
19. National Anthem Fly Over
20. Ryan Coleman-Williams Silences FSU
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Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."
Sam Prestipino is a sports media major and has covered some of the biggest events at Alabama over the last three years. He previously worked for The Crimson White, where he was a football/men’s basketball beat reporter and sports editor. He recently worked as an editorial intern for Yea Alabama and writes about Duke athletics for Duke Wire, part of the USA Today network. He is a member of several student organizations on campus including Alabama Hockey and the UA Athletics grounds crew. Sam is originally from Raleigh, N.C., where he was raised as a huge fan of the 2026 Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.Follow sam_prestipino