Bama Central

Views From Alabama's Smoke-Filled Third Saturday in October Win: Photo Gallery

Relive the night that Alabama became the first team in SEC history to defeat four straight ranked opponent on four consecutive weekends:

Sarah Munzenmaier

Domani Jackson running down the field during Zabien Brown's pick six.
Domani Jackson running down the field during Zabien Brown's pick six. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
In this story:

It was a night that Alabama Crimson Tide fans may remember forever. With rival Tennessee in Tuscaloosa for the annual Third Saturday in October, the home team pulled out an emotional 37-20 victory on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and then started celebrating early. In that rivalry, it meant signing their favorite songs under the crimson lights and lighting up victory cigars.

1. Jam Miller Digs Deep for a First Down

Alabama running back Jam Miller fighting through Tennessee defenders for a first down.
Alabama running back Jam Miller fighting through Tennessee defenders for a first down. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

After being questionable in the week leading up to the game because of a concussion suffered against the Missouri Tigers, Jam Miller had a few key plays that helped secure the Crimson Tide win.

2. Yhonzae Pierre is a Playmaker on Defense Causing a Safety

Alabama linebacker Yhonzae Pierre forces an intentional-grounding penalty in the Tennessee end zone, causing a safety.
Alabama linebacker Yhonzae Pierre forces an intentional-grounding penalty in the Tennessee end zone, causing a safety, and giving the Crimson Tide the lead. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Tied in the second quarter, the Tennessee Volunteers were backed up on to their own end zone. Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre forced a safety that not only gave Alabama the lead, but possession of the ball that led to an additional seven points from a touchdown.

Pierre finished with three sacks for 31 yards in the game. His presence was extreme and crucial for Alabama's victory.

3. Germie Bernard

Germie Bernard
Germie Bernard rushes through the gap for a first down. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The leader in rushing yards for the Crimson Tide was actually a wide receiver. Germie Bernard had 49 yards on four carries. He showed that he can be a powerhouse in finding gaps in the defense and running for first downs.

Bernard also had 60 receiving yards on five catches during the Third Saturday in October rivarly game.

4. Ty Simpson Keeps his Eyes on the Prize

Despite being backed up near the Alabama end zone, Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson completes a pass to start a TD drive.
Despite being backed up near the Alabama end zone, Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson completes a pass for a first down on the first play on a touchdown drive. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Heisman Trophy candidate Ty Simpson has been the talk of the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. The quarterback had 253 passing yards with a 65.5 percent completion rate against Tennessee.

5. Ryan Williams is Back

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

After a rough start to the season, and being doubted by many, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams back to his clutch-self against the Volunteers.

Williams had five receptions for 87 yards and 16 rushing yards in the game.

6. A Perfect Night for Conor Talty

Alabama kicker Conor Talty prepares for an extra-point attempt in the 2025 Third Saturday in October rivalry game.
Alabama kicker Conor Talty prepares for an extra-point attempt in the 2025 Third Saturday in October rivalry game against Tennessee. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Crimson Tide kicker Conor Talty didn't attempt any field goals, but was perfect on extra points by making all five attempts.

7. Daniel Hill has a Season High Game

Alabama running Back Daniel Hill on his toes while the play develops against Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025.
Alabama running Back Daniel Hill on his toes while the play develops against Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Sophomore running back Daniel Hill posted his best numbers of the season with 73 rushing yard and 28 receiving.

8. James Smith Stops the Tennessee Offense

Alabama defensive lineman James Smith makes a stop against Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop near the end zone.
Alabama defensive lineman James Smith makes a stop against Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop near the end zone / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Smith finished with two solo and five assisted tackles while Bishop had 123 of Tennessee's 142 rushing yards.

9. Bray Hubbard is a Defensive Playmaker

Crimson Tide safety Bray Hubbard celebrates a huge tackle against Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Crimson Tide safety Bray Hubbard celebrates a huge tackle against Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama safety Bray Hubbard had five solo and two assisted tackles against Tennessee. He tied with Smith and Zabien Brown for the team lead while four payers had six.

10. Kalen DeBoer Silences Doubts

Head coach Kalen DeBoer praises Ty Simpson during a time out during the Third Saturday in October win on Oct. 18, 2025.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer praises Ty Simpson during a time out during the Third Saturday in October win on Oct. 18, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Angst was growing among Alabama fans after the Crimson Tide opened with a loss at Florida State, but Kalen DeBoer's team has turned things around and is playing into the contention for the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff.

11. Smoke 'em if You Got 'em

An Alabama student smokes a cigar to celebrate the 37-20 victory against Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025.
An Alabama student smokes a cigar to celebrate the 37-20 victory against Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium did not disappoint during the Third Saturday in October. With so many fans participating in the tradition of smoking cigars to celebrate a win against Tennessee a fog-like haze grew during the fourth quarter as the game's outcome became clear.

SEE ALSO: How Kalen DeBoer's Pregame Fire Helped Alabama Channel Energy in Win over Tennessee

feed

Published
Sarah Munzenmaier
SARAH MUNZENMAIER

Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."

Home/Football