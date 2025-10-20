Views From Alabama's Smoke-Filled Third Saturday in October Win: Photo Gallery
It was a night that Alabama Crimson Tide fans may remember forever. With rival Tennessee in Tuscaloosa for the annual Third Saturday in October, the home team pulled out an emotional 37-20 victory on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and then started celebrating early. In that rivalry, it meant signing their favorite songs under the crimson lights and lighting up victory cigars.
1. Jam Miller Digs Deep for a First Down
After being questionable in the week leading up to the game because of a concussion suffered against the Missouri Tigers, Jam Miller had a few key plays that helped secure the Crimson Tide win.
2. Yhonzae Pierre is a Playmaker on Defense Causing a Safety
Tied in the second quarter, the Tennessee Volunteers were backed up on to their own end zone. Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre forced a safety that not only gave Alabama the lead, but possession of the ball that led to an additional seven points from a touchdown.
Pierre finished with three sacks for 31 yards in the game. His presence was extreme and crucial for Alabama's victory.
3. Germie Bernard
The leader in rushing yards for the Crimson Tide was actually a wide receiver. Germie Bernard had 49 yards on four carries. He showed that he can be a powerhouse in finding gaps in the defense and running for first downs.
Bernard also had 60 receiving yards on five catches during the Third Saturday in October rivarly game.
4. Ty Simpson Keeps his Eyes on the Prize
Heisman Trophy candidate Ty Simpson has been the talk of the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. The quarterback had 253 passing yards with a 65.5 percent completion rate against Tennessee.
5. Ryan Williams is Back
After a rough start to the season, and being doubted by many, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams back to his clutch-self against the Volunteers.
Williams had five receptions for 87 yards and 16 rushing yards in the game.
6. A Perfect Night for Conor Talty
Crimson Tide kicker Conor Talty didn't attempt any field goals, but was perfect on extra points by making all five attempts.
7. Daniel Hill has a Season High Game
Sophomore running back Daniel Hill posted his best numbers of the season with 73 rushing yard and 28 receiving.
8. James Smith Stops the Tennessee Offense
Smith finished with two solo and five assisted tackles while Bishop had 123 of Tennessee's 142 rushing yards.
9. Bray Hubbard is a Defensive Playmaker
Alabama safety Bray Hubbard had five solo and two assisted tackles against Tennessee. He tied with Smith and Zabien Brown for the team lead while four payers had six.
10. Kalen DeBoer Silences Doubts
Angst was growing among Alabama fans after the Crimson Tide opened with a loss at Florida State, but Kalen DeBoer's team has turned things around and is playing into the contention for the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff.
11. Smoke 'em if You Got 'em
The crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium did not disappoint during the Third Saturday in October. With so many fans participating in the tradition of smoking cigars to celebrate a win against Tennessee a fog-like haze grew during the fourth quarter as the game's outcome became clear.