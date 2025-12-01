Bama Central

A Bonus Look at Alabama's Sixth Straight Iron Bowl Win: Photo Gallery

Can't get enough of the Crimson Tide's win at Jordan -Hare Stadium? Check out more photos from Alabama Cirmson Tide On SI photographer Sarah Munzenmaier.

Sarah Munzenmaier

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton hits the Crimson Crane after a touchdown in the first half of the Iron Bowl on November 29, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team faced a do-or-die game in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night. Win, and it secured a spot in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 6, and and possibly the College Football Playoff. Lose, and Alabama got none of those things and could be heading to Orlando for a bowl game while the national championship was decided.

Of course, the Crimson Tide rolled into the "haunted house" and walked away with its sixth straight Iron Bowl win, 27-20. But, like usual Alabama at Auburn brought it's usual drama and intensity, which is why many feel that the Iron Bowl is best and biggest rivalry in college football.

Check out our initial photo gallery, in addition to the following shots:

1. Jam Miller with Explosive Plays

Alabama running back Jam Miller fights through a pack of Auburn defenders in the first half of the Iron Bowl on November 29, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Running back Jam Miller was a playmaker for the Crimson Tide while he was in the game. He rushed for 83 yards total, but suffered an injury in the second half and used crutches to eventually get off the field.

2. Ty Simpson Stepping Up

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson runs the ball in the second half of the Iron Bowl on November 29, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

All eyes were on Ty Simpsons performance in the Iron Bowl. He used his arm and his legs to throw 122 yards and rush for 50.

3. Isaiah Horton's Hat Trick

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton silences the crowd after a touchdown in the first half of the Iron Bowl on November 29, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Isaiah Horton was the star of the Iron Bowl. With 35 yards and all of the Crimson Tide's three touchdowns, Isaiah Horton had a huge night in the Iron Bowl.

4. Kalen DeBoer Leads his Team to the SEC Championship

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer prepares for the Iron Bowl on November 29, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer has taken a lot of heat since taking over the job and replacing Nick Saban. his team went 9-4 last season, and with the win at Auburn is 10-2 heading into the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

5. Alabama Defense Dominates the First Half

Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson leads the charge on a tackle in the first half of the Iron Bowl on November 29, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The Alabama defense limitedthe Auburn offense to only six points in the first half. The defense had been ranked second in the SEC in points allowed and fourth nationally in passing defense.

6. Red Morgan Steps Up

Alabama defensive back Red Morgan enters Jordan-Hare stadium for the Iron Bowl on November 29, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Red Morgan tied his season high sacks with three solo tackles in the Iron Bowl. His other game with three solo tackles was against LSU on Nov. 8, 2025.

7. Conor Talty Silences Critics

Alabama kicker Conor Talty prepares to kick an extra point in the Iron Bowl on November 29, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

After the Oklahoma and Eastern Illinois field-goal misses by Conor Talty, he faced extreme backlash from fans. He responded by making all five kicks in the Iron Bowl. He gained six points in field goals and three more points on extra points.

8. JaMarcus Shepard Makes His Sideline Presence Known

Alabama coach JaMarcus Shepard preps wide receiver Isaiah Horton for the Iron Bowl on November 29, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

In the days leading up to the Iron Bowl, the announcement was made that JaMarcus Sheprad signed a contract to be Oregon State's head coach. Regardless of him leaving, he maintained his warmup and sideline presence with the offensive players during the game.

9. Fans Travel Well

Alabama fans celebrate the last plays in victory formation in the Iron Bowl on November 29, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Jordan-Hare stadium is known to show out in all Iron Bowls. However, even being a home game for the Auburn Tigers, the Crimson Tide fans and band made there presence heard on the field.

10. Fourth-and-31 Revisited

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton celebrates the game winning touchdown in the Iron Bowl on November 29, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Isaiah Horton's first touchdown of the game was caught in the same corner of the field that the infamous fourth-and-31 catch was made in. Then, to score the game winning touchdown Kalen DeBoer decided to go for it on fourth-and-2. "I figured it was 29 yards than the last time we needed a touchdown here," he said.

Sarah Munzenmaier
SARAH MUNZENMAIER

Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."

