A Bonus Look at Alabama's Sixth Straight Iron Bowl Win: Photo Gallery
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team faced a do-or-die game in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night. Win, and it secured a spot in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 6, and and possibly the College Football Playoff. Lose, and Alabama got none of those things and could be heading to Orlando for a bowl game while the national championship was decided.
Of course, the Crimson Tide rolled into the "haunted house" and walked away with its sixth straight Iron Bowl win, 27-20. But, like usual Alabama at Auburn brought it's usual drama and intensity, which is why many feel that the Iron Bowl is best and biggest rivalry in college football.
Check out our initial photo gallery, in addition to the following shots:
1. Jam Miller with Explosive Plays
Running back Jam Miller was a playmaker for the Crimson Tide while he was in the game. He rushed for 83 yards total, but suffered an injury in the second half and used crutches to eventually get off the field.
2. Ty Simpson Stepping Up
All eyes were on Ty Simpsons performance in the Iron Bowl. He used his arm and his legs to throw 122 yards and rush for 50.
3. Isaiah Horton's Hat Trick
Isaiah Horton was the star of the Iron Bowl. With 35 yards and all of the Crimson Tide's three touchdowns, Isaiah Horton had a huge night in the Iron Bowl.
4. Kalen DeBoer Leads his Team to the SEC Championship
Second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer has taken a lot of heat since taking over the job and replacing Nick Saban. his team went 9-4 last season, and with the win at Auburn is 10-2 heading into the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
5. Alabama Defense Dominates the First Half
The Alabama defense limitedthe Auburn offense to only six points in the first half. The defense had been ranked second in the SEC in points allowed and fourth nationally in passing defense.
6. Red Morgan Steps Up
Red Morgan tied his season high sacks with three solo tackles in the Iron Bowl. His other game with three solo tackles was against LSU on Nov. 8, 2025.
7. Conor Talty Silences Critics
After the Oklahoma and Eastern Illinois field-goal misses by Conor Talty, he faced extreme backlash from fans. He responded by making all five kicks in the Iron Bowl. He gained six points in field goals and three more points on extra points.
8. JaMarcus Shepard Makes His Sideline Presence Known
In the days leading up to the Iron Bowl, the announcement was made that JaMarcus Sheprad signed a contract to be Oregon State's head coach. Regardless of him leaving, he maintained his warmup and sideline presence with the offensive players during the game.
9. Fans Travel Well
Jordan-Hare stadium is known to show out in all Iron Bowls. However, even being a home game for the Auburn Tigers, the Crimson Tide fans and band made there presence heard on the field.
10. Fourth-and-31 Revisited
Isaiah Horton's first touchdown of the game was caught in the same corner of the field that the infamous fourth-and-31 catch was made in. Then, to score the game winning touchdown Kalen DeBoer decided to go for it on fourth-and-2. "I figured it was 29 yards than the last time we needed a touchdown here," he said.