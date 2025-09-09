'We All We Got, We All We Need': How Alabama Secondary Rebounded vs. ULM
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's secondary was regarded as perhaps the deepest position group on the team before the season started, but it didn't look that way against Florida State.
Of course, 230 of the Seminoles' 382 total yards came on the ground, but quarterback Thomas Castellanos found a couple of receivers for long gains that led to 152 passing yards on nine completions.
But Alabama's secondary rebounded against Louisiana Monroe, as the Warhawks tallied 148 total yards with just 55 coming through the air on 10 of 18 passing. Safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. also forced a fumble as one of the Crimson Tide's three takeaways. So, besides the difference in the status of the now-No. 10 Seminoles and the Warhawks, what changed for Alabama's secondary?
"Really, I would say it started in practice and getting from point A to point B," Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown said on Tuesday. "Just little things like that off the field that show up on the field."
Alabama players, coordinators and head coach Kalen DeBoer all explained that practice was a bit more intense and had a ton of energy throughout the past week. Now that the Crimson Tide has the energy after a 73-0 blowout, Brown explained how Alabama and its secondary maintain it for the rest of the long season.
"We all we got and we all we need," Brown said. We're just really sticking together and pushing each other. That's where it all comes from—internal factors ... We just focus on what we've got going on internally and block out the noise. We know what's expected of us, how we've got to execute and just focusing on what's next."
The Crimson Tide had a ton of noise to block out after starting the season 0-1 for the first time since 2001. Florida State was also Alabama's third loss in the last four games, dating back to last season. DeBoer, the coordinators and players hyped this team up throughout the offseason, stating the mentality is much different, which made the FSU loss concerning.
Alabama safety Bray Hubbard didn't have his best performance against Florida State. He's been labeled as a leader of the secondary the past few months, and although Brown mentioned that "We are all really intertangled, we are brothers and we all bring each other up," Hubbard played a key role in the defensive backs room in the days leading up to ULM.
"Bray is a very experienced guy," Brown said. "Everybody has a super-high amount of respect for him and his words, they weigh on our shoulders. Bray is a dog. I see it every day and every week. So, that's just who he is. He plays hard and I'm glad to play with him. I'm glad to call him my teammate."
So, as Alabama prepares for Wisconsin on Saturday, what is the consensus message in the defensive backs room for this weekend and beyond?
"Just focus on details, doing our job and just playing the next play," Brown said.