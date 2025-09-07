How to Watch: No. 19 Alabama Football vs. Wisconsin
Alabama football has played the Wisconsin Badgers two times since the start of the 2015 season. Next Saturday, Badgers coach Luke Fickell will lead his squad into its first-ever trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on ABC.
The No. 19 Crimson Tide (1-1) bludgeoned ULM 73-0 in its home opener Saturday night. All three quarterbacks who partook in the offseason position battle logged multiple touchdown throws; starter Ty Simpson had three, while Austin Mack and Keelon Russell had two each.
"I just thought the guys did a good job of moving with some purpose in everything that they did. Got to the stadium and just the movement, it represented what they did this week," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. "We've got to continue to sustain the intensity and the focus."
Wisconsin (2-0) has not played a Power Four opponent yet through two weeks of action, nor has it traveled away from home. The Badgers defeated Middle Tennessee 42-10 on Saturday. Alabama won 42-10 at Camp Randall Stadium on September 14, 2024, in a game that also had an 11 a.m. CT kickoff time.
The 2015 season opener, which the Crimson Tide won 35-17 on a neutral field in Dallas, was the very first meeting between the two programs. Alabama went on to win the national championship that season. The ongoing home-and-home series was first announced in the summer of 2019.
Full College Football Week 3 TV Schedule
All times are Eastern, with networks and schedules subject to change.
