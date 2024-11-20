What Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer Said About His First Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 7 Alabama football program has its last SEC regular season road trip of the year on deck this weekend as they head to Oklahoma to take on the Sooners, but once that's concluded all the focus will be on the Crimson Tide's annual rivalry game against the Auburn Tigers.
Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked his thoughts on the rivalry matchup on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday as there won't be a teleconference next week due to Thanksgiving.
"The focus isn't on that, as you konw," DeBoer said. "But that's going to be a game the whole state, us, Auburn, pour everything into. Just such great history over the many years. It's a big game. A big game for a lot of reasons. The focus for us will be hopefully we're playing for something."
"That's really what I know I've always tried to focus rivalry games on. Where we're at in the season. What ie means for our team. But you certainly understand atmosphere and environment for the fans and everyone surrounding the game and how important it is to them with a rival game."
Alabama must avoid the pitfalls of an upset against Oklahoma and Auburn in order to stay alive for the College Football Playoffs. The Tigers must win at home this week against Texas A&M and then in Bryant-Denny Stadium in order to reach bowl eligibility. While the two programs are clearly in two different positions the rivalry game still carries immense weight.