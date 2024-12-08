What Clemson's ACC Championship Game Win Means For Alabama's CFP Hopes
The No. 11 Alabama football program didn't play a game on conference championship weekend meaning Crimson Tide fans had to sit and watch the action around the country and hope circumstances broke in their favor with the College Football Playoff's selection Sunday looming.
The Crimson Tide entered the weekend as the last team in the field with the assurances from the committee that Miami, Ole Miss and South Carolina were set in stone behind Alabama, leaving the field nearly set.
The ACC Championship Game between No. 17 Clemson and No. 8 SMU becomes the only question mark entering Sunday's proceedings. The Tigers upset the Mustangs 34-31 to earn the conference's automatic berth in the playoff field, creating questions surrounding SMU's fate.
The SMU Mustangs managed 11 wins against the No. 75 strength of going undefeated in conference play and won those eight ACC games by an average of 19.4 points. The ACC newcomers only lost to BYU in Week 3 18-17, but don't have a single win over a ranked opponent.