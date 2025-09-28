What Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Said After Losing to Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide went into Athens and pulled off a 24-21 upset over the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 5 of the college football season. Georgia coach Kirby Smart spent time with media after the game to discuss his team's performance and the decision's he and his staff made throughout the game.
Kirby Smart's Opening Statement
"Yeah, I want to thank the fans, like I always do, because that was an incredible atmosphere. I mean, just absolutely one of the best I've been a part of, in terms of crowd noise, into it, atmosphere. It was awesome for college football. It was awesome for our players. They did their part for sure.
A lot of credit to Alabama. They out-executed us tonight. I think that was clear, especially on the offensive side of the ball. I don't know that I've -- I've coached a lot of years. I've never been 13-of-19 on third down. That tells the tale of the game. We controlled the line of scrimmage and held the run down for them, which was the goal. We've got to win on third down, and we did not play well on third down, and it showed, pretty much all night. So I hate it. They controlled the tempo of the game, outside of maybe the third quarter, and they controlled the time of possession. They won the turnover battle and really special teams seemed like it was not even relevant. So, a lot of credit to them. I am very proud of our guys and the way they fought. There were some guys really upset at halftime, especially defensively, that wanted to come out and play better. We've got to do a better job as coaches to help those players start better. We're spotting people too much and not executing at a high level. Sometimes it's execution, sometimes it's hey they've got a good call, a good play called and they out execute us. If I didn't think we could cover them or didn't think we could stop them, it would be disappointing, but to do it in the second half is certainly frustrating for us. With that, I'll open it up."
Why did you choose to forgo the field goal attempt late in the game and go for it on fourth down?
"Yeah we were third-and-four, I think. We had decided previous to that that if we gained anything, we were going for it. We were probably going to kick a field goal if we didn't get anything. There's a thing called sequencing, where you sequence plays to try to set up and know that you're going to to for it. So we felt like we were going to go for it if we got anything and we did. We got it down to fourth-and-one and that play's been really successful for us. We hit Tennessee on it three times for a conversion. We had run it earlier in the night and run it for a conversion. We missed a block that you've got to make and they ran through and made a really good play, made a really great play to stop it. I'd do that 10-out-of-10 times in terms of going for it. The decision is whether you go for it with tempo or not. We felt like tempo had been really good for us throughout the year. "
What do you think of Chauncey Bowens perfomance?
"Man he ran hard. He ran physical. He got yards after contact. He protected the ball. He was tough. He's getting better with his pass pro and catching the ball. I was proud of the way he ran. You know, it's not all him. There's a lot of good run scheme in that game that helped us run the ball."
There was a lot of success running the ball, what were the troubles in the passing game?
"You're asking what's the issue with our passing and rushing game tonight? I thought the rushing game was there. What did we rush for? 227.
I could see the passing game. There were some times there that we missed some things and maybe didn't hit some things. I thought two freshman lineman in there, I thought they protected pretty well for Gunner. There was a couple times the pocket broke down, you know, and he tried to protect the ball. I don't know if it was a rushing issue. I think it was probably a third down conversion, not great - sure not as good as them. And then being able to throw the ball and catch the ball with more consistency. We've got to be able to do that. We know what our identity is. We know who we are. The problem is to do that, you've got to play better defensively. To be a hard-nose run team, physical, grind it out and be able to hit some shots. We hit some shots. We didn't make our shots. But it's hard to play from behind all the time, too. "
How do you explain the slow starts?
"Yeah, I don't have an explanation for them. Not starting well on defense. I can't say that it's -- It's not really both sides of the ball. Kicking game, we've made plays. Offensively, we've made plays. Defensively, through two games we didn't, but the two better opponents we played we did not execute well in the first. It's really frustrating because we showed we can in the second half. We showed we can in the second and third quarter with Tennessee and with this game it was more second half."