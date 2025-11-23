How to Watch the 2025 Iron Bowl
Alabama football has one more game in the 2025 regular season, and it all comes down to the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide will face the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night.
Second-year Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer has never experienced an Iron Bowl on the road before, and his program is 2-2 in its last four trips east to face its in-state rival. The two wins in that span included moments that swung in Alabama's favor which ranged from lucky breaks to being borderline miraculous, and the Crimson Tide has lost to three unranked opponents on the road since DeBoer took over.
It will be the first Iron Bowl to kick off at night since the 2014 season, a game Alabama won 55-44 in a shootout at Bryant-Denny Stadium. If the Crimson Tide wins this season's game on the Plains, it will advance to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 6.
How to Watch: Alabama at Auburn
Who: No. 10 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) vs. Auburn (5-6, 1-6 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.
TV and kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
SiriusXM: To be announced
Series: Alabama leads, 51-37-1
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide destroyed Eastern Illinois at home on Senior Day by a shutout score of 56-0. Alabama gained 539 total yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns, remaining unbeaten in Tuscaloosa against nonconference teams under Kalen DeBoer.
Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers gave freshman quarterback Deuce Knight the home start against Mercer, and he rewarded that choice by exploding for six total touchdowns, four of which came on the ground. Knight amassed 401 all-purpose yards as Auburn defeated Mercer 62-17.
Full College Football Week 14 TV Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 25
4:30 p.m.| Bowling Green at UMass | ESPNU
7:30 p.m.| Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 27
7:30 p.m. | Navy at Memphis | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 28
12 p.m. | Ole Miss at Mississippi State | ABC
12 p.m. | Iowa at Nebraska | CBS
12 p.m. | Ohio at Buffalo | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Kent State at Northern Illinois | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Utah at Kansas | ESPN
3 p.m. | Air Force at Colorado State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Georgia Tech vs. Georgia (in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) | ABC
3:30 p.m. | San Diego State at New Mexico | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Temple at North Texas | ESPN
4 p.m. | Boise State at Utah State | CBS
7:30 p.m. | Indiana at Purdue | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Texas | ABC
9 p.m. | Arizona at Arizona State | FOX
Saturday, Nov. 29
12 p.m. | Central Michigan vs.Toledo |ESPN+
12 p.m. | Louisville vs. Kentucky
12 p.m. | Ball State at Miami (Ohio) | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Ohio State at Michigan | FOX
12 p.m. | Iowa State at Oklahoma State | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Clemson at South Carolina | SEC Network
12 p.m. | East Carolina at Florida Atlantic
1 p.m. | UTEP at Delaware | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Florida International at Sam Houston | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Marshall | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Missouri State vs. Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Georgia State at Old Dominion | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Arkansas State at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UL Monroe at Louisiana | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Boston College at Syracuse | The CW Network
3 p.m. | South Alabama at Texas State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UAB at Tulsa | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Missouri at Arkansas
3:30 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Liberty | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Wisconsin at Minnesota | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Penn State at Rutgers | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Troy at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Army at UTSA | ESPN+
3:45 p.m. | James Madison at Coastal Carolina | ESPNU
4:30 p.m. | Florida State at Florida | ESPN2
6:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Washington State | The CW Network
7 p.m. | Maryland at Michigan State | FS1
7 p.m. | Rice at South Florida | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Alabama at Auburn | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Northwestern at Illinois | FOX
7:30 p.m. | North Carolina at NC State | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Wake Forest at Duke
9 p.m. | UNLV at Nevada | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | Fresno State at San Jose State | FS1
10:30 p.m. | Notre Dame at Stanford | ESPN
11 p.m. | Hawaii vs. Wyoming
Pittsburgh vs. Miami (Florida)
No. 20 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt
No. Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
West Virginia vs. No. 5 Texas Tech
Kansas State vs. Colorado
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. LSU
TCU vs. Cincinnati
No. 24 Tulane vs. Charlotte
No. 11 BYU vs. UCF
California vs. SMU
No. 15 Southern California vs. UCLA
Washington vs. No. 7 Oregon
All times are Eastern. Schedules and networks are subject to change.