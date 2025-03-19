What Jalen Milroe Sees In Alabama's 2025 Quarterback Room
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nine Alabama NFL draft hopefuls were inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility for Alabama Pro Day on Wednesday morning as scouts and decision makers gathered to measure and observe skill specific work before next month's NFL draft.
Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe showed off his arms and his legs but found time to discuss Alabama's future starting quarterback with him departing the program.
"I spent a lot of time with Austin and Ty, and one thing that's for certain is they're very talented and they all have unique talents that make them very special in how they approach the field," Milroe said. "One thing that's for certain is I'm behind them through this process. They're all great quarterbacks, I know they have a bright future in front of them, around a great coaching staff around a lot of people that care about them. So where they're at today and where they're going to be in the future is going to be even better because of the people that they have around them and they have a great support system around them that's going to uplift them so they can be the best version of themselves.
"My young guy, Keelon, he has a bright future in front of him. He's from the state of Texas. He's from the state where everything is about competing and being the best version of yourself. He has a bright future. I know he's going to keep on getting better, keep grinding and like I mentioned the knowledge base that's in that room. You have guys that's going to be a senior, junior, now a freshman. It's going to be so much knowlege that's ahead of him that he can soak and also having a playcaller like Coach Grubb that has so much knoweledge. That room is going to expand, get better and I'm excited to see where they're going to be at."
Alabama has 10 more practices until A-Day on April 12, which will serve as the fans first look at the future quarterback. Milroe has five more weeks until the NFL draft on April 24 but likely improved his prospects with a strong effort at pro day.