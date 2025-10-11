What Kalen DeBoer Said after Alabama Beat Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo.–– No. 8 Alabama football held on to beat No. 14 Missouri, 27-24 in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer will speak to the media after the victory.
Alabama improves to 5-1 (3-0 SEC) with the win.
Follow along for updates from the press conference with a full transcript and video to follow.
Full Transcript From Head Coach Kalen DeBoer
Opening Statement
"You bet, great road win for us against a really good football team. A lot of respect for Coach Drinkwitz and what these guys are doing here at Missouri, but we did the job. We got the job done. Proud of just the fight. We give up a touchdown early. We answer the call and just each side of the ball covering for each other. We fumble right away in the second half, short field, I know they scored a touchdown there, but defense came back out their next couple drives and just continued to play ball. Even though we made some plays in critical moments at the end we also could've done a better job, I think, of putting the game away at other times throughout the job. It might not even be in the fourth quarter. It might've been in the third quarter. So, again, that's football. We found a way to win. We got the takeaways. A lot of crazy moments, between balls on the ground that we didn't get ahold of and things like that. A lot of looks from the officials on the calls and the spots and things like that.
"Just giving you guys the update on Jamarion Miller, concussion and Derek [Meadows] got a concussion as well."
What did you see on the game-winning play by Dijon Lee, and what kind of confidence do you have in him?
"I mean, Dijon's in the rotation. He's a playmaker. He's hard to throw around. He tackles well and so we trust him. He came in last spring and you could see he was going to be in the rotation, more than likely. And just has continued to get better and better and this isn't the first game we have obviously felt good with him out there all season long."
What did you see from the rushing defense after the first drive?
"Yeah, some of its just doing your job. I mean the quarterback keeping it around the edge and the contain, eyes got to be in the right spot. Everyone's got to do their job. We emphasize finishing and getting to him and he's a tough back, they both are. Quarterback did a nice job with his legs, I knew that would be a concern, but all in all I'm proud of the way we kept fighting, got off the field throughout the whole game. They went down the field throwing the ball more than anything at the end, but rush defense, I think we took another step in the right direction."
