What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama Destroyed Mercer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 9 Alabama football team defeated Mercer on Saturday 52-7 in the second to last home game of the season. The win gives the Crimson Tide three in a row and keeps the momentum high around the program as they enter the final two weeks.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer met with the media after the win and detailed what went right and wrong for the Crimson Tide.
Refresh your browser for the latest updates:
- How Ryan Williams handles it all. He's a player that comes to work everyday. He's about the team. He really is. When we call upon him or we need to make a play, he's ready. He's consistent each and every day. We're looking to him as one of our playmakers. The respect has been there since day one because of how he works.
- There's going to be plays, we didn't have any sacks today but we were hit a few times and had a little pressure. Last week was a big step in running the football. We played Geno VanDeMark at right guard just to give Jaeden Roberts a break. You don't see many busts lately. The execution's been good and we're just trying to make it better each week.
- Jihaad Campbell, that's a great example, you don't have to have the C to be a leader, we've counted on him and we've gone to him expecting big things. He can run, it starts there, the more he understands our defense and how it matches what he's seeing. He's feeling it. There's confidence that he has and you see coming out lately.
- We've really, as we get to the latter half of the season, really honed in on more and more leaders stepping up. Take care of yourself, own what you do and bring someone else with you. Intensity, there's a focus that they bring. A business like approach. They have to eat right, sleep right off the field and it leads to the success that they've had...
- Yeah, I think first of all there's a lot of guys rotating in on defense to begin with. There's a lot of young guys rotating in with the ones. The score isn't a completely lopsided and when you start putting the next guys in with the offense you want to be careful. You want to get into the fourth quarter, but again we played a lot of guys already.
- Yeah those non offensive touchdowns are exciting. You always hear the guys talking about it. For us to get into the endzone on the long return is something that's exciting for the entire team. I love the mindset of the defense, they're attacking. They're putting our offense in good positions.
- Ty with some scrambles, the long one along our sideline. People who really know and have watched Ty can see that he has that ability. Ty's tough to handle when it comes to running the football, escaping, throwing it deep, smart just to give them a chance and to find a way to make a play. I thought Dylan and Austin coming in and moving the chains. Austin coming in and laying a ball down the left side for a touchdown. I was proud of the way they handled everything, from the execution to the procedural issues.
-Robbie's just kind of a swiss army knife for us, especially the blocking aspect. They put a lot of guys at the line of scrimmage and some play actions we got behind them on. For Robbie Ouzts to get behind them on one was really great. You can tell the love that the team has for him.... He's got a toughness about him that exudes what Alabama football is all about.
- Good to get a win and get a lot of guys out there on the field. They all put in a lot of work.... for the guys to play a quarter and a half and get a lot of guys on the football field, it was fun to see their execution..... Really like that we got three more takeaways... For the most part, taking care of the football and getting the takeaways is where it starts.... the guys worked hard wanting to build on what we did a week ago.
This story will be updated with video and a full transcript from DeBoer's postgame press conference.