Bama Central

What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama Football Dominated LSU on Road

Full transcript and press conference video from the Crimson Tide head coach after Alabama blew out LSU 42-13 in Tiger Stadium

Katie Windham

Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer walks along the field during warmups before a game against the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer walks along the field during warmups before a game against the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

BATON ROUGE, La.–– Kalen DeBoer picked up his second signature win as the Alabama head coach with a 42-13 win over No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

Follow along for live updates from DeBoer's press conference with a full transcript and video to be posted after.

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

  • DeBoer's press conference ends at just under 10 minutes.
  • DeBoer says Milroe probably had some good vibes from the LSU game a year ago.
  • "I think we learned a lot from the Tennessee game."
  • DeBoer says Alabama did prepare for the weather this week and practiced with wet balls earlier in the week.
  • He says Deontae Lawson's interception was one of the biggest plays of the game.
  • DeBoer says the defensive was able to effectively mix up what the LSU offense was seeing.
  • DeBoer says Jalen Milroe has a "super power" when it comes to running the football.
  • Kalen DeBoer says this is the most complete game Alabama's played.
Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football