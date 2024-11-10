What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama Football Dominated LSU on Road
Full transcript and press conference video from the Crimson Tide head coach after Alabama blew out LSU 42-13 in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La.–– Kalen DeBoer picked up his second signature win as the Alabama head coach with a 42-13 win over No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.
Follow along for live updates from DeBoer's press conference with a full transcript and video to be posted after.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
- DeBoer's press conference ends at just under 10 minutes.
- DeBoer says Milroe probably had some good vibes from the LSU game a year ago.
- "I think we learned a lot from the Tennessee game."
- DeBoer says Alabama did prepare for the weather this week and practiced with wet balls earlier in the week.
- He says Deontae Lawson's interception was one of the biggest plays of the game.
- DeBoer says the defensive was able to effectively mix up what the LSU offense was seeing.
- DeBoer says Jalen Milroe has a "super power" when it comes to running the football.
- Kalen DeBoer says this is the most complete game Alabama's played.
Published |Modified