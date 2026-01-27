Alabama Expected to Hire USC Assistant as Next Offensive Line Coach

Alabama is expected to hire USC offensive analysts Adrian Klemm as its next offensive line coach, per 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.

This move comes three days after the Crimson Tide moved on from offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.

Before his time working under Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, Klemm served as the offensive line coach for the New England Patriots in 2023.

Prior to the Patriots, Klemm was the associate head coach/offensive line coach/ run game coordinator for Oregon in 2022. The Ducks finished the 2022 season ranked No. 1 in all of college football in sacks allowed, giving up just 5 in 13 games. The Ducks were ranked sixth in total offense, 10th in scoring offense, 12th in rushing offense and 17th in passing offense.

Oregon ranked in the top 10 in first downs per game (26.8), red-zone touchdowns (46), plays over 10 yards (217) and yards per play (6.94). Klemm coached two 2022 All-American selections from the Duck offensive line and three of his offensive linemen went on to play in the NFL .

Klemm coached in the NFL as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ assistant offensive line coach from 2019-20 and was promoted to offensive line coach prior to the 2021 season. The Steelers went 29-19-1 in his three seasons in Pittsburgh.

Klemm also served five years as the associate head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator for UCLA from 2012-17. During his time in Westwood, the Bruins broke multiple offensive records, including single-season passing yards (3,860 yards), rushing yards (2,860 yards), scoring (482 points) and total offense (6,531 yards). Courtney Morgan, Alabama's general manager, was the director of player development for the Bruins from 2013-14.