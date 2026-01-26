Football Coaching Change and Bama Basketball Drops Another to Tennessee on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we dive into the Crimson Tide's football coaching change before discussing another Alabama loss to Tennessee in basketball.

The program begins with football as the Crimson Tide has parted ways with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. We discuss the problems with the offensive line over the last two seasons and how that's impacted the offense during Kalen DeBoer's tenure. The show reviews and discusses a few coaches futures ahead of spring practice. The program then discusses the rumored replacement for Kapilovic and a possible change in the structuring of the offensive line coaching philosophy.

We move from Alabama football's coaching rumors into the hardwood as the Crimson Tide lost a fifth consecutive game against Tennessee. What went wrong on Saturday? How did Charles Bediako look in his return to college basketball?

We discuss the problems with Alabama basketball and the flawed thought concerning this year's team. Will the team ever get healthy? The show talks about the program's standing in the SEC after losing a third conference game and then discusses the potential ceiling for the team in March Madness. Will the Crimson Tide make it out of the first weekend in the NCAA Tournament?

We conclude the program by talking about the Super Bowl and which Alabama players will be in the big game. Will we see Jalen MIlroe in the final game at all?

