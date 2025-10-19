Bama Central

What Kalen DeBoer Said After Defeating Tennessee

Live updates followed by a full transcript and video from Alabama's head coach after a rivalry game win.

Joe Gaither

Kalen DeBoer
Kalen DeBoer / Sarah Munzenmaier

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 6 Alabama defeated No. 11 Tennessee on The Third Saturday of October 37-20 to win the Crimson Tide's fourth ranked game in a row.

Alabama stays undefeated in SEC play and gets revenge on the Volunteers after losing in Knoxville last season. Crimson Tide cornerback Zabien Brown capped off the first half with a 99-yard pick-six to send the program into the locker room with a 24-7 lead.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer spends time with the media after the victory and details what went right and what the program still needs to improve on after the win.

This article will be updated with a full transcript and a YouTube video link to the press conference.

Live Updates ( Refresh For Latest)

Our guys did a nice job continuing to fight and we played for four quarters. I appreciate the support of the fans tonight. Great energy. Feeding off it all game long. The bigges thing was our guys being committed to the process every single week. The guys have an edge to them still and the guys haven't lost it. There's been enough reasons and motivations to get up for games and our guys find a way to do it. We've got to keep the pedal down.

Really proud of our guys, a really gutty win.

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

feed

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

Home/Football