What Kalen DeBoer Said After Defeating Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 6 Alabama defeated No. 11 Tennessee on The Third Saturday of October 37-20 to win the Crimson Tide's fourth ranked game in a row.
Alabama stays undefeated in SEC play and gets revenge on the Volunteers after losing in Knoxville last season. Crimson Tide cornerback Zabien Brown capped off the first half with a 99-yard pick-six to send the program into the locker room with a 24-7 lead.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer spends time with the media after the victory and details what went right and what the program still needs to improve on after the win.
Live Updates ( Refresh For Latest)
Our guys did a nice job continuing to fight and we played for four quarters. I appreciate the support of the fans tonight. Great energy. Feeding off it all game long. The bigges thing was our guys being committed to the process every single week. The guys have an edge to them still and the guys haven't lost it. There's been enough reasons and motivations to get up for games and our guys find a way to do it. We've got to keep the pedal down.
Really proud of our guys, a really gutty win.