What Kalen DeBoer Said After Defeating the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Alabama coach met with the media after securing the first SEC win of his career in emphatic fashion.
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs to open SEC play in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night 41-34. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer met with the media after the game to talk about what the Crimson Tide did wrong and how they can still improve after the positive result.
