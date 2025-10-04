What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama Defeated Vanderbilt
Live updates, followed by video and a full transcript from head coach Kalen DeBoer's post game press conference.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala -- No. 10 Alabama defeated No. 16 Vanderbilt 30-14 to avenge its loss to the Commodores last season. Head coach Kalen DeBoer spent time with the media talking about what went right for the Crimson Tide in its SEC home opener.
Alabama gave up two first half touchdowns, but was able to score to close the first half with a tie score. The Crimson Tide scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to stay unbeaten in conference play and give the Commodores their first loss of the season.
- There's enough noise to where it's not just this week. You know what's out there. The thing I'm really proud of is our guys are showing up and doing the work. That's what's got us to this point. They're doing a really good job of showing up and doing the work and focusing on us. This is what you get, you know games are going into the fourth quarter. These games are going to go down to the wire. I love our mindset and thought process.
- Just have to keep getting better in the run game, finishing drives. We had a turnover today, early. Taking care of the football. We're not putting our defense in bad positions.
- They're competitor. Our wide receivers are all talented. As a group, it isn't just those three. The guts and the pride that they have in each other. They push each other in practice. They're good friends but they push each other and they're all making better. If you come after us and we get singled up, that's an opportunity for us too.
- We do have confidence in Ty. We're aggressive with him taking shots. We still haven't hit our full swing like we're capable of. There's no doubt our defense sees what it can do and there's a bit of a balance now. The adjustments and physicality are really coming together.
- Just good discipline. The hardest ones are when Diego scrambles out and flips it out to his men downfield. Everyone's got to contain and that's easier said than done. They've got plenty of threats and they get rid of it quickly.
- I think the one explosive they had, we've got to do a better job. Sometimes it's not a whole defensive thing, one or two guys have to hold their ground and take better angles. It's the guys believing that if we just execute we'll make the plays. They honed in on doing their part. I felt like we kept the option stuff under control. But I thought the guys did a good job with their eyes. I thought we took some good steps.
- I think Ty could've thrown it away a few times. A few lessons to learn. Having them in his face, backed up kills a drive and we have to punt and give them good field position. Sometimes you have to live with throwing it away.
- Less moving parts on the Kadyn Proctor run. Just give it to the big man and let him rumble.
- I think we did a great job coming out of the locker room defensively. We didn't do a great job in the first quarter, giving up some runs. Coming back out of the locker room, I was really proud of the defense.
- Really proud of the guys.
