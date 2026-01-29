Why Alabama, Kalen DeBoer Moved On From Chris Kapilovic

Alabama parted ways with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic on Jan. 23, after two seasons with Crimson Tide.

Kapilovic oversaw a disappointing unit in 2025, one that featured heavy rotation as the coaching staff saught continuity up front. Alabama only ran for 104.1 yards per game and allowed 32 sacks this season, putting the group under heavy scrutiny.

Kapilovic came to Alabama after serving as the offensive line coach for the last three seasons at Michigan State. He spent a season at Colorado and then seven years at North Carolina. His offensive line coaching experience dates back to 2001, but unfortunately his position group struggled in his two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

"It was about production," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Wednesday in Mobile, Ala, when asked why he parted ways with Kapilovic. "We know we've got to be better there, just in mindset and execution. The details of the fundamentals that the guys need. A lot of new faces that are going to be in that room. Kind of a fresh start there."

The offensive line will look a lot different in 2026, as rising sopomore Michael Carroll is the only returning player with starting experience. With this mind, DeBoer shared the sense of urgency to get things going in this room.

"That's definitely going to be a position group that generates a lot of our attention," DeBoer said. "Whether it's mine, whether it's Ryan Grubb's, just the coaching staff in general that works with the offensive line. We all have got to help our coaches learn the system quickly, but there's enough continuity. There's enough of us that can help these new guys come in and hit the ground running."

It was reported on Jan. 26 that Alabama would be hiring USC defensive analyst Adrian Klemm to fill Kapilovic's role. When this becomes official, Klemm will have a lot to handle, but DeBoer is confident in the resources that will be provided to him.

"Every day matters," DeBoer said. "Every day matters, from learning the play calls to learning the line calls. Right now, a lot of it is just about the work and then feeling what our culture is about in the weight room. That's where Dave Ballou, his strength staff and having that continuity there just is really so important.

"They're getting a heavy dose of what Alabama football is from a work standpoint, but in the mean time, we're also going to be diving into football and understanding what our schemes are, what the footwork is. I think when you've got a lot of guys coming in like this, they're all hungry. They're all hungry and they're looking for their opportunity. There's an excitement that can happen too.

"A couple of guys, Michael Carroll, who really is the main guy who took a lot of snaps for us at the end of the season, for him, just keep doing what he's doing because he's going to lead by example and other guys are going to come along. Will Sanders, I'm expecting things from Jackson Lloyd and guys like that too. I'm looking forward to these guys stepping up. That's why they came here."

