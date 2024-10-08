What Malachi Moore Learned From Outburst in Vanderbilt Loss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama safety Malachi Moore's on-field outburst late in the loss to Vanderbilt this past Saturday has certainly been a hot topic in the college football world.
Moore slammed Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's head into the turf after the whistle, before exploding on his teammates and then ultimately drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for kicking the ball after it had been spotted. In addition, he refused to come off of the field for fellow safety Bray Hubbard shortly after by waving Hubbard and the coaching staff off.
The two-time Crimson Tide co-captain has received a lot of backlash online, including a blunt message from former Alabama running back Damien Harris. However, Moore has since apologized and while Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday that the punishment is being "handled internally," he also emphasized how much the fifth-year graduate senior means to this team, University and community.
On Tuesday, Moore reiterated his apology but also explained what he's learned from this experience and how he's vocalized it to the rest of the team.
"Definitely just controlling my emotions, knowing where I'm at and just doing the best to be a role model and lead," Moore said. "I let them down as a leader in that moment. In a moment where your captain and leader is supposed to be strong, I let my emotions get the best of me and I just acted out of character. I apologized to them for that and told them that's not the way we do stuff here and it won't happen again."
Moore also mentioned that he recently messaged Pavia on Instagram saying "My bad, I didn't mean to be malicious, the game just got away from me." Moore said that Pavia responded saying that they're "cool."
The team has supported Moore since then, as DeBoer, left guard and co-captain Tyler Booker and running back Jam Miller were some of the people he mentioned on Tuesday to quickly come up to him and "have [his] back." Moore also said that former Crimson Tide teammates and current NFL defensive backs Jordan Battle, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold, DeMarcco Hellams and linebacker Dallas Turner have also helped him keep his head up.
Moore admitted that he wish the incident never happened and that he can't fix the past, but can with "what's to come in the future." He explained that Saturday was "definitely a failure" due to not achieving the ultimate goal of victory, but the result has helped him and the team move on in more ways than one.
"Losses usually bring a team closer together and I think that's what's happening right now," Moore said. "Everybody's gelling together even more than we already were because it's definitely us against the world. Everybody is self-reflecting and looking in the mirror. There's not a lot of pointing fingers going on, coaches and players are checking themselves saying 'What could I have done better?' That's important that everyone is taking accountability. We're all in this together, win or lose."
The first glimpse of the team's tighter bond will be on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. CT on ABC when the Crimson Tide hosts South Carolina at Saban Field Bryant-Denny Stadium.